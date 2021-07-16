ASIS International, an association for security management professionals announced its keynote and game-changer lineup for the hybrid Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2021, taking place 27-29 September in-person at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, and online via the GSX digital platform.
Game changer sessions
The education lineup, addressing the most pressing security challenges, kicks off with the launch of the GSX digital platform on Wednesday 15 September.
Complementing the already announced 80+ session education lineup, additional keynote presentations, and game-changer sessions will be available simultaneously for in-person and digital “All Access” registrants during each day of the live event.
“Security professionals around the globe can benefit from the world-class GSX education taking place in Orlando this September,” said John A. Petruzzi, Jr., CPP, 2021 President, ASIS International. “While we are excited to finally reconvene—safely—in person in Orlando this September, we didn’t want our colleagues who can’t travel to miss out.”
15 September: GSX Preview Event
Qualman’s GSX presentation will focus on tips and tricks to help professionals implement current and future trends
Security 2030: Crossroads of Innovation and Transformation | Erik Qualman
The 15 September digital kick-off to GSX will feature Erik Qualman, a #1 bestselling author and sitting professor at Harvard & MIT’s edX labs. His entertaining, educating, and empowering style is made possible by his revolutionary video storytelling capability. He has addressed audiences in 55 countries.
Qualman’s GSX presentation, Security 2030: Crossroads of Innovation and Transformation, will focus on tips and tricks to help security professionals implement current and future trends to maximise their organisation’s impact on the world in the next decade.
27 September:
How to Make Time Your Ally, Not Your Enemy | Daniel Pink
We’ve all heard that “timing is everything.” The trouble is, we don’t know much about timing itself. Our business and professional lives present a never-ending stream of “when” decisions. But we make them based on intuition and guesswork. Timing, we believe, is an art.
In this provocative and entertaining presentation, New York Times bestselling author Daniel Pink will show that timing is a science – one we can use to make smarter decisions, enhance our productivity, and boost the performance of our organisations.
Drawing on a rich trove of research from dozens of fields, Pink will share key insights ranging from the hidden pattern of our days affecting our analytic and creative capabilities, sparking motivation, inspiring project teams, restorative breaks in the modern workplace, and the rules of “synching fast and slow” to turbocharge team performance.
Daniel Pink
He is the author of six provocative books about business and human behavior. Including - the long-running New York Times bestsellers When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing and A Whole New Mind – as well as the #1 New York Times bestsellers Drive and To Sell, is Human. His books have won multiple awards, have sold millions of copies, and have been translated into more than 40 languages.
Daniel has been a contributing editor at Fast Company and Wired as well as a business columnist for The Sunday Telegraph. His articles and essays have also appeared in The New York Times, Harvard Business Review, The New Republic, Slate, and other publications.
28 September:
Amanda Ripley will explore how people get fascinated by high conflict and share five strategies for getting out of it
Breaking the Spell of High Conflict | Amanda Ripley
Conflict exists everywhere. It can escalate and become toxic, as seen in the news, on social media, in politics, and the work environment. Security professionals across the globe have become acutely aware of this phenomenon. At this level, known as "high conflict," it is common to sort the world into good and evil, us versus them.
In this session, Breaking the Spell of High Conflict, New York Times bestselling author and award-winning journalist Amanda Ripley will explore how people get fascinated by high conflict and share five strategies for getting out of it, based on a combination of her life experience and research into the science of conflict.
She will share insights that will transform how one thinks about and manage conflict in their daily interaction and learn how one can turn that friction into a driving force for good.
29 September: Military & Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Leading Through Uncertainty | Nadja West
According to Nadja West, the most essential quality in a great leader is empathy – where “leading is all about the team of people you lead.” This is especially true in times of crisis and uncertainty.
In this presentation, she draws on more than 20 years of experience in executive leadership, crisis management, and disaster response – including leading more than 130,000 Army healthcare professionals and crafting the DOD medical response to the Ebola crisis – to provide effective leadership tactics during difficult times. Throughout these challenges, she thought strategically, developed confidence, and stayed connected to her sense of purpose.
Sharing her career lessons learned, she demonstrates that good leadership and a loyal team come from strong communication, truly understanding your people, treating them with respect, and leading with empathy, particularly through hard times. During Military & Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (MLEAD), all military, law enforcement, and first responders receive free one-day admission to GSX.
Live sessions for the digital audience
Game Changer sessions will provide multiple perspectives from thought leaders to help attendees stay informed
ASIS has revealed Game Changer sessions taking place each day of the event. Game Changer sessions, which will also be broadcast live for the digital audience, provide multiple perspectives from thought leaders to help attendees stay informed about new and forward-looking strategies, maintain a competitive edge and elevate expertise across their organisations.
- Monday 27 September | Keeping Pace with Cyber Threats: Developing a Future-Focused Risk Posture
- Tuesday 28 September | Post-Pandemic Workplace: The Mental Health and Wellness of Employees
- Wednesday 29 September | From the Battle to the Board: Management Lessons from Female Military Leaders