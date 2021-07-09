GNP (Grupo Nacional Provincial) is one of the largest insurance providers in Mexico. The company has several offices throughout the country and primarily provides insurance policies for life, medical, automobile, home, and business.
The organisation was relying on analog CCTV technology that was unreliable and outdated. GNP wanted to modernise from its outdated system and deploy a new IP surveillance solution to improve security and take advantage of enhanced features.
Network barriers
Several network barriers needed to be addressed before the organisation could deploy the new IP security solution. A Coax infrastructure supported the existing CCTV system in each of the company’s locations.
The customer had initially thought about ripping out the existing Coax-based infrastructure in each location and using fiber-optic cabling to extend connectivity beyond the 328ft (100m) reach limitation of standard Ethernet switches. However, this strategy would be extremely costly, disruptive, and time-consuming.
GNP was also concerned with the potential business disruption and negative operational impacts as a result of the construction work needed to overhaul the network. The organisation required an innovative solution to achieve its digital transformation objectives.
NVT Phybridge EoC
Given the customer’s modernisation challenges, Logen, the reseller partner, recommended NVT Phybridge EoC (Ethernet over Coax) innovations.
Logen had used NVT Phybridge products in the past for many other projects and was confident in the technology. GNP was excited about the potential solution and organized a proof-of-concept to test the technology in one of its locations.
CLEER24 switch
After a few simple setup steps, the NVT Phybridge CLEER24 switch transformed the customer’s existing and proven Coax-based infrastructure into a power-packed IP backbone.
The CLEER24 switch delivers power and data over a single Coax cable up to 6,000ft (1,830m), which’s 18-times farther than a standard Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch. GNP was impressed with the results and decided to move forward with the project using the CLEER24 switch.
The customer avoided traditional rip-and-replace strategy, leveraging the existing Coax infrastructure to achieve results
Simple and quick installations
GNP was delighted with the entire experience, using the CLEER24 switch to deploy more than 250 IP cameras across several locations. “Installing the CLEER24 switch was simple, quick, and did not require any special tools,” said Mario Gomez Alvarez.
“The NVT Phybridge team provided excellent technical support and training materials.” The customer was able to avoid the traditional rip-and-replace strategy, leveraging the existing and proven Coax infrastructure to achieve incredible results.
- Simplify and accelerate the deployment by 40%
- Reduce total infrastructure costs by 50%
- Prevent service outages and operational disruption during the upgrade
- Eliminate IDF closet requirements
- Maintain a physically separate network for the new IP security devices
- Allocate infrastructure cost savings towards more IP devices and applications
GNP took full advantage of the CLEER24’s feature set. The switches are stacked and configured for power redundancy. Unused ports are locked for enhanced security. All equipment is centralised in one location for better system control.