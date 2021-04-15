Group337, a team of experts focused on the business of the security, access control, and IoT industries, announces the hire of yet another hi-profile executive to their quickly expanding roster. On the heels of their recent hire of Hilary Gallagher, Group337 now welcomes Jonathon Harris as their new Vice President of The Index, the data and analytics arm of Group337's solutions for the market.
In his new role, Harris will lead Group337’s efforts in security industry metrics, data, analyst reports, and more, as well as working closely with consulting, insight, and content for Group337.
Physical security industry
Harris has worked within the physical security industry for more than 12 years. He most recently was Director, Enterprise Solutions for Guidepost Solutions, a pioneer in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting. He also served as A&E Consultant Program Manager for LenelS2, Associate Director for UTC Aerospace Systems, a Security Account Manager for Whelan Security, and a Training Supervisor for Securitas.
He is a Board Member of the ASIS Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area Chapter. “We have seen tremendous acceptance and interest in our data and analytics since we launched The Access Control Index, The $70B total addressable market report, and our website Security Industry Metrics,” said Lee Odess, CEO & Founder, of Group337.
Achieving their goals
“As we continue our rapid growth, we need a proven leader to take our industry metrics to the next level. We have found that leadership in Jonathon.”
“It is an honour to bring my security industry knowledge and experience to the Group337 team,” Harris said. “I have so much respect for how Group337’s growth to date, and I look forward to furthering that growth and helping our clients to achieve their goals.”