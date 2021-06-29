The Hellenic Armed Forces and Security Services’ impressive participation in DEFEA 2021 underscores the importance of this first international exhibition.
The Ministry of National Defence, under the auspices of which DEFEA takes place, with its active co-operation in the organisation of the event, utilises the benefits coming out of the exhibition, hosting his counterparts, as well as Chiefs of General Staffs from allied and friendly countries.
Organising a ministerial round table, as well as other conferences highlights the geopolitical aspects of DEFEA.
Industrial co-operation
Concurrently the General Directorate of Defence Investments and Armaments, participating in the exhibition, opens prospects for industrial co-operation with the companies present in DEFEA.
Additionally, the Ministry of Merchant Marine placed DEFEA under its auspices and will be present in the exhibition.
Training capabilities
The General Staff of the Hellenic Armed Forces will present in DEFEA the training capabilities of the Hellenic Services
The General Staff of the Hellenic Armed Forces will present in DEFEA the training capabilities of the Hellenic Services and especially the international joint exercises with friendly and allied countries. These exercises are focused on the high standards of the Hellenic Armed Forces as well as the opportunities provided by the terrain of Greece.
The Hellenic Police, as well as the Hellenic Coast Guard, will present in DEFEA, both their important work on the security of the citizens and their contribution to the complex task of border protection in land and sea.
Exhibitors
DEFEA will be focused on the Hellenic Defence Industry which will make a dynamic presence with 97 state-owned and private industries among the total of the 312 exhibitors of DEFEA.
Some of these factories have been founded more than a century ago and they have an invaluable contribution to the national defence of Greece.
The Greek companies participating in DEFEA, are:
- HELLENIC AEROSPACE INDUSTRY SA
- HELLENIC DEFENCE SYSTEMS SA (EBO - PYRKAL)
- ADVANCED ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES
- AEGEAN PROJECTS PC
- AEROSPACE MANAGEMENT AND SUPPPORT PCC
- AETHER AERONAUTICS PC
- AKMON SA
- ALEXMOLDS
- ALPHA SYSTEMS / URO
- ALS NSD - NAVAL SHIP DESIGNS
- ALTHOM
- ALTUS LSA SA
- ANORAK
- ARIEXPO ENGINEERING SA
- ARISTOMENOPOULOS P. LTD
- ARMS CHOICE EUROPE
- ATCOR
- AVIATEC SA
- AXON ENGINEERING SA
- B & T COMPOSITES
- BARRACUDA
- CENSUS SA
- DBDC INTERNATIONAL DEFENCE PUBLICATIONS & EVENTS
- DEFENCE & DIPLOMACY / EXPANSION CONSULTING SOLUTIONS LTD
- DEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES
- DNM GROUP
- DOUBLE ACTION DEFENCE SA
- DRONE SOLUTIONS SA
- EFA VENTURES SA
- IN. SA
- ELFON LTD
- ELMON SA
- ELVO - HELLENIC VEHICLE INDUSTRY
- EODH SA
- ERMA FIRST ESK ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS SA
- ES SYSTEMS SA
- ESCAPE ENGINEERING
- ETME
- EUROTRADE SA
- EYEONIX
- FARAD S.A. HEAT EXCHANGERS
- FARANTOS GEORGE
- FEAC ENGINEERING PC
- FOUNDATION FOR RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY - HELLAS (FORTH)
- FOXTROT
- GLENTOS SA – KIBO CABINS
- A. AVIATION SERVICES SA
- GENERAL DIRECTORATE FOR DEFENCE INVESTMENTS AND ARMAMENTS
- GLASSART® - MULTISYSTEMS HOUSING INDUSTRY
- GRANTEX S.A.
- HARLAS INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORT SA
- HASDIG
- HELLENIC DEFENCE & TECHNOLOGY (DYROS PUBLICATIONS LTD)
- HELLENIC DEFENSE VEHICLE SYSTEMS SINGLE MEMBER SA (HDVS)
- HELLENIC INSTRUMENTS
- HEL/NIC NAT/NAL DEFENCE GENERAL STAFF/PUBLIC REL/IONS DIRECTORATE
- HELLENIC POLICE
- HELLENIC REPUBLIC MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENCE
- HELLENIC REPUBLIC REGION OF WESTERN MACEDONIA
- HEMEXPO – HELLENIC MARINE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS
- INTERKLARK
- INTERMAT GROUP SA
- INTRACOM DEFENSE - IDE
- KOLIBIOTI BROS - KOLIBIOTI GROUP
- MENGIA SA
- MEVACO SA
- MIKRON MACHINING HELLAS
- MILITAIR
- MILTECH HELLAS SA
- MINISTRY OF MARITIME AFFAIRS AND INSULAR POLICY
- MORPHITECH
- MORTEK TELECOMMUNICATIONS
- MOTOCRAFT SA
- MPD GREECE SA
- MTS EXPOLOGISTICS LTD
- NANOPHOS SA
- NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS (N.K.U.A.)
- NATO MISSILE FIRING INSTALLATION (NAMFI)
- NORTH AEGEAN SLOPS EMAE
- ORPHEE BEINOGLOU INTERNATIONAL FORWARDES
- PASS DEFENCE LTD
- PETROPOULOS PETROS AEBE
- PRIME PRODUCT LTD
- PRISMA ELECTRONICS SA
- PROTON SA
- PTISI PRESS S.M.P.C.
- REALISCAPE
- SATWAYS Ltd.
- SCYTALYS SA
- SEKPY
- SGL ENGINEERING LTD
- SIAMIDIS SA
- SOUKOS ROBOTS SA
- SPIRIT AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS SA
- SSMART SA - SIGNAAL HELLAS SA
- TEMMA SA
- THEON SENSORS SA
- TRADE TECH
- UCANDRONE PC
- UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS APPLIED MECHANICS LABORATORY
- VALPAK SA
- VANOS SA
- VASILIKOS IMPORT TRADE
- VECTOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD
- VIKING NORSAFE LIFE - SAVING EQUIPMENT HELLAS SA
- VIPPON SA