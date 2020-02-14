GlobalPlatform has hailed its 20th year as a strategic milestone in its mission to create collaborative and open ecosystems in which stakeholders can efficiently deliver innovative digital services, while providing greater security, privacy, simplicity and convenience for users.
Kevin Gillick, Executive Director of GlobalPlatform, comments: “Twenty years ago, we set out to create an environment for experts to develop the foundations for innovative digital services and devices. Billions of GlobalPlatform-compliant Secure Elements and Trusted Execution Environments are deployed around the world, protecting devices, data and services for identity, payments, telecoms, and transportation and we are now extending this experience with a comprehensive approach to IoT device security. It is fitting that our anniversary year should be pivotal for the organisation and wider industry.”
Addressing the needs of the IoT ecosystem
The organisation also appointed a Strategic Director to accelerate the association’s work on IoT security
Building on GlobalPlatform’s previous work to secure the internet of things (IoT), the organisation launched IoTopia in October 2019. It proposes a common framework for standardising the design, certification, deployment and management of IoT devices. IoTopia device security will be testable and meet vertical and geographical market requirements by building upon four foundational pillars: Security by Design; Device Intent; Autonomous, Scalable, Secure Device Onboarding (SDO); and Device Lifecycle Management.
The organisation also appointed a Strategic Director to accelerate the association’s work on IoT security. Chris Steck, Head of Standardisation, IoT & Industries at Cisco, is providing strategic guidance to the Board of Directors on GlobalPlatform’s IoT initiatives, the security requirements of cloud and edge devices and the use of GlobalPlatform technologies to bring trust to the IoT ecosystem.
Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms
The GlobalPlatform Board has also been monitoring the rapid growth of the secure microcontroller unit (MCU) market. With IoT device manufacturers looking for ever greater security and a range of secure component choices, GlobalPlatform has taken the decision to begin standardisation work to support the integration of greater security within IoT MCUs.
GlobalPlatform will also support the IoT device security certification ecosystem with the adoption of the Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms (SESIP) methodology. The objective is to build consistency across IoT certification schemes (regional or vertical) to facilitate product evaluation and certificate recognition. The organisation will share further updates on these activities later this year.
2020 Board of Directors
GlobalPlatform has announced its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2020. Five seats were open and after member voting, the following candidates have each been re-elected to serve a two-year term on the GlobalPlatform Board:
- Rob Coombs – Arm
- Stéphanie El Rhomri – FIME
- Rémi de Fouchier – Gemalto, a Thales company
- Sebastian Hans – Oracle
- Olivier Van Nieuwenhuyze – STMicroelectronics
Secure, scalable and interoperable way
Nils Gerhardt of G+D Mobile Security will continue as Chairman of the Board. Rob Coombs retains his position as Vice Chairman and Stéphanie El Rhomri will continue in her role as Treasurer and Secretary.
“Through the expertise and collaboration of our members, board and strategic director, our work will enable the IoT ecosystem to evolve with trust and security at its core and assure that users can manage risk in-line with their needs” adds Kevin. “Our successes wouldn’t be possible without the commitment, vision and expertise of our membership. For 20 years we have solved technical and business challenges to ensure technologies deliver value in a secure, scalable and interoperable way.”