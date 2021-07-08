GlobalPlatform, the standardisation organisation for secure digital services and devices, has been accredited as an ISO/IEC 17065 compliant certification body. Accreditation demonstrates the state-of-the-art certification processes in place for its three certification schemes: functional, secure element (SE) security, and trusted execution environment (TEE) security.
This strengthens the value of the qualifications vendors achieve through its schemes, reinforces the role of the schemes with industry partners, and uniquely positions GlobalPlatform to seize opportunities as cybersecurity certification requirements evolve.
ISO 17065 accreditation
ISO/IEC 17065 sets out requirements for the impartiality, competence, confidentiality, consistent operation, and openness of product, process, and service certification bodies. This ISO 17065 accreditation (number 5486.01) confirms that the operation of the GlobalPlatform Certification body answers these requirements.
Cybersecurity initiatives
“The certification process gives confidence that products fulfil security or functional requirements,” comments Gil Bernabeu, Technical Director of GlobalPlatform.
“GlobalPlatform secure components, such as TEEs, SEs, or MCUs, embed a Root of Trust and are seen as essential to the future of cybersecurity. Secure components, or devices that embed them, need to be certified to facilitate trust, confidence, and collaboration between stakeholders and foster market stability and growth.”
“GlobalPlatform’s three certifications schemes, therefore, have a big role to play in helping device manufacturers to develop trustworthy devices and prove their quality. We are also now well-positioned to help regulators bring greater trust to the cyber world.”
Certification process
“I’d particularly like to thank our industry partners. Organisations that utilise GlobalPlatform certification like EMVCo, FIDO Alliance and GSMA now get added value from our collaborations. These bodies, alongside our other industry partners like GCF and TCA, have all supported the evolution and success of our certification schemes, and helped us gain this accreditation,” concludes Gil.
GlobalPlatform received accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) among the largest accreditation bodies in the world and the only independent, non-profit, internationally recognised accreditation body in the United States.