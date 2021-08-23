Global MSC Security announces that former Chief Constable of Derbyshire Constabulary and now a Strategic Advisor to the Home Office’s Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE) initiative, Peter Goodman OBE QPM, will participate in the Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition 2021.

The event takes place in Bristol on Tuesday 19th October and this year focuses on the use of artificial intelligence in the surveillance industry. During his 33 years’ service working across three police forces, Peter Goodman OBE QPM was also the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for cybercrime, as well as leadership roles focused on counter-terrorism, forensics, and tackling serious and organised crime nationally.

Right business processes

At the Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition 2021, he will share insights into his work at ACE - a Home Office initiative within the Homeland Security Group that solves public safety and security challenges, arising from rapidly changing digital and data technologies. Peter Goodman OBE QPM states: “With over 300 commissions under our belt, ACE has demonstrated that the public sector can be at the cutting edge of innovation and match the pace of the best innovators with the right business processes and the very best partners.”

ACE has demonstrated that the public sector can be at the cutting edge of innovation"

He joins a high calibre programme of speakers that includes Fraser Sampson, the Commissioner for the Retention and Use of Biometric Material and Surveillance Camera Commissioner; Philip Ingram MBE of Grey Hare Media; Professor Martin Innes, Director, Crime and Security Research Institute at Cardiff University and Director of the Universities' Police Science Institute; Louise Stapleton, Counter Terrorism Security Advisor at Avon & Somerset Police, and Professor James Ferryman from the University of Reading.

Solving security challenges

Derek Maltby, MD of Global MSC Security states: “The Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition stands alone in its ability to bring together national and local government, policing, academia and the private sector to address and advance the challenges and opportunities facing the surveillance industry, of which artificial intelligence presents both. I am looking forward to learning about Peter’s perspective through his work with ACE.”

The Global MSC Security Conference and Exhibition takes place on Tuesday 19th October 2021 at The Bristol Hotel in Bristol City Centre, from 9 am until 3.30 pm. The event is sponsored by Genetec, Synectics, Bosch, 360 Vision, Milestone, and DSSL Group. The chosen charity for this year is Meningitis Now.