Global MSC Security has announced that its Security Conference & Exhibition will take place as a live, virtual event on 10th November 2020, with keynote presentations from the Surveillance Camera Commissioner, Tony Porter QPM LLB and Philip Ingram MBE. The free-to-attend event will take place from 2 pm until 3.30 pm from a bespoke streaming studio with the presenters in attendance and the audience joining remotely; it is sponsored by Genetec and Pelco, and supported by the International Security Journal.
Tony Porter will use one of his final public appearances as the Surveillance Camera Commissioner to discuss a recent Court of Appeal case and its implications for the use of facial recognition technology.
Video analytics
Joining Tony Porter will be Philip Ingram MBE, who will use his experience as a former Colonel with British military intelligence and a chemical weapons expert, to provide insight into the Salisbury Novichok poisoning which took place in 2018. He will consider how video analytics (including facial recognition) can be utilised in investigations and applied in a strategic way to mitigate the impact of such incidents.
The audience will also have the ability to pose questions to the presenters and sponsors during an interactive panel session towards the end of the programme.
In addition to this virtual presentation, Global MSC Security has also confirmed that its annual conference & exhibition, charity gala dinner and the prestigious Gordon McLanaghan Award for Security Innovation, will return to the Bristol Hotel in Bristol on 15th and 16th March 2021, expanding on the ‘virtual’ topic of the use of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Video Surveillance. Amongst others, Philip Ingram will provide more in-depth analysis of the topic he will cover during the on-line event.
2020 conference and exhibition rescheduled
The Managing Director of Global MSC Security, Derek Maltby states: “Our annual event attracts more than 150 attendees, and we pride ourselves on it being an intimate educational event with lots of networking opportunities. Rather than limit numbers and compromise on the quality of the event, in light of current essential social distancing measures, we have decided to run our first live virtual conference and reschedule our 2020 conference and exhibition to March 2021.”
Earlier in the year 2019, Global MSC Security announced Meningitis Now as its nominated charity for 2020 and the company announced that its fundraising support will continue into 2021.
A new prospectus has been launched highlighting sponsorship and exhibition opportunities for 2021.