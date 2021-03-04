Global MSC Security will debate the ability of artificial intelligence to help Security Managers and Surveillance Camera Operators improve how live incidents are handled. Experts in facial recognition, criminal behaviour will participate in the Developing Smart Surveillance Operators free-to-attend online broadcast on 16th March at 13:00 (GMT).
Keynotes will be presented by Dr. Craig Donald, Professor James Ferryman, and Tony Porter QPM LLB, with the broadcast, also featuring an in-depth Q&A panel with technology companies - Genetec, Bosch Security & Safety Systems, and Hanwha Techwin.
Automatic visual surveillance
Tony Porter is the former Surveillance Camera Commissioner and recently joined the facial recognition company Corsight AI as its Chief Privacy Officer, where is focused on the technological, legislative, and ethical aspects of a technology. James Ferryman is a Professor of Computational Vision at the University of Reading.
He will discuss the computer analysis behind CCTV images, focusing on the latest research into automatic visual surveillance of wide-area scenes, using computational vision. Providing insight into the human factors involved in security technology integration will be Dr. Craig Donald, an esteemed organisational psychologist, with a specialist involvement in crime behavioural analysis and detection.
Video management systems
Technology such AI is placing intelligence in cameras and video management systems"
“AI technology has the potential to support operators in making smarter decisions,” comments Dr. Craig Donald. “However, as we move to world where cameras are capable of learning, then both the camera and the operator will need good teachers, to ensure they understand crime behaviour, strategy, and dynamics.”
Managing Director of Global MSC Security, Derek Maltby, states: “We are not talking about replacing operators, but enabling them to harness technology that is available right now to work smarter. Traditionally cameras have provided the lens through which operators observe, monitor, and respond to behaviours and actions. However, technology such AI is placing intelligence in cameras and video management systems, enabling them to not only see, but understand, interpret and guide the operator on the appropriate course of action.”
Video analytics data
A Q&A panel will provide insight into the latest technologies that enable smart surveillance operators. The speakers will be joined by Christian Morin, Vice-President of Integrations & Cloud Services at Genetec who will demonstrate how its Security Centre provides a single intuitive unified interface that enables operators to make sense of complexity.
Bosch Security and Safety Systems will be demonstrating how video analytics data and alerts can be optimised by machine learning to support operators with better situational awareness, and Hanwha Techwin will explain how new technologies can enable operators to work smarter not harder. The Global MSC Security ‘Developing Smart Surveillance Operators’ Special Online Event is free-to-attend and takes place on 16th March at 13:00 (GMT).