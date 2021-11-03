The Glasgow Science Centre has invested in a new video surveillance system from Hanwha Techwin to help create a safe environment for visitors who wish to enjoy the Centre’s extensive facilities which include over 400 interactive exhibits, a planetarium, and a space zone.

As one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions, Glasgow Science Centre, which is located on the south bank of the River Clyde in Glasgow, is an educational charity that seeks to inspire and motivate people to engage with science. Its work is supported by a not-for-profit visitor experience and other revenue streams; with all the income it generates being reinvested to support its charitable purpose.

Major upgrade

The contract to install the new video surveillance system, which features cameras sourced from Hanwha Techwin, was awarded to Scottish Communications Group, one of the UK’s independent communication and electronic security system integrators, who installed the original analogue CCTV system when the Centre first opened in 2001.

“We have had a close, long-term business relationship with Glasgow Science Centre and are delighted to have had the opportunity to build on the partnership by being entrusted to design, install, commission, and maintain the new system”, said Stuart Leslie, Sales Director of the Scottish Communications Group.

Wisenet cameras

20 additional cameras have been installed in new locations to negate any blind spots and provide situational awareness

“The old analogue system had done an excellent job over the years helping to keep visitors safe by ensuring staff and contractors comply with health & safety procedures. However, in terms of features and functionality, as well as the image resolutions of the cameras, the system was not able to deliver the benefits offered by the latest generation of cameras”.

A total of 68 new Wisenet cameras have been installed at the Centre by Scottish Communications Group, 48 of which have been deployed as replacements for what was the old existing analogue cameras, whilst 20 additional cameras have been installed in new locations to negate any blind spots and give the Centre’s control room operators greater situational awareness.

WDR-based cameras

Stuart Leslie and his colleagues took advantage of the advice available from Hanwha Techwin Europe’s pre-sales team to ensure that the most suitable Wisenet internal and external cameras were specified for each of the 68 camera locations. As a result, 40 cameras were selected from the Wisenet Q IP network series which, with built-in IR illumination, can capture clear, sharp 2 and 4-megapixel images, regardless of lighting conditions.

These bullet and mini-dome cameras also feature Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), which performs at up to 120dB to produce clear images from areas that present a challenging mix of bright and dark areas, such as the Centre’s reception area where strong sunlight can stream in. The remaining 28 Bullet, PTZ, and mini-dome cameras have been selected from the Wisenet HD+ analogue series and can deliver superb quality 2-megapixel HD images over coaxial cables.

Minimises cost

Images from the cameras are recorded on either a Pentabrid ‘hybrid’ recorder or a Wisenet NVR

Wisenet HD+ cameras minimise the cost and disruption of installing new data cabling as they can support the transmission of HD images using standard coax cabling - without any latency or image loss - at distances of up to 500m. Further, without the need to incur the cost and time of installing encoders, converters, or switches, yet more savings can be achieved.

Images from the cameras are recorded on either a Pentabrid ‘hybrid’ recorder or a Wisenet NVR, with each of the 5 devices offering up to 12 terabytes of storage.

Client statement

“The safety and security of our visitors is always our top priority”, said Roddie Galbraith, Facilities Manager at the Centre. “We have therefore invested in the very latest technology to significantly upgrade the capabilities of our video surveillance infrastructure and, in doing so, provide our security colleagues with a powerful tool which will allow them to respond quickly and effectively to any incidents”.

“We are very happy with the performance of the new system and are pleased that we could take advantage of the cost-saving benefits of the Wisenet HD+ cameras without compromising on quality or functionality. We believe we now have a video surveillance system which will be fit for purpose for many years to come”.