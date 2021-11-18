Gindi TLV, a residential complex in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel, maintains the safety of its community, by using Oosto’s face and object recognition, to reduce contact with surfaces and enforce a policy of density, distance and wearing masks in public areas.
Securing Gindi TLV complex
Gindi TLV is an innovative residential complex, located in the heart of Tel Aviv, which includes 4 towers, restaurants, cafes, a country club and a mall. The complex has been planned and designed to allow community life for families and individuals, who have chosen to live in the beating heart of Tel Aviv, located within walking distance of the city’s business and entertainment areas.
Gindi TLV residents use a dedicated app for convenient booking of the complex’s facilities
Gindi TLV residents use a dedicated app for convenient booking of the complex’s facilities, parking, guest invitation and as a social network that is the basis for community life in the complex. Gindi TLV is also equipped with advanced and interconnected technological systems that enable efficient and cost-effective management of infrastructure and service for tenants.
Oosto’s facial recognition technology
The Prop-tech technology in the complex was developed and managed by the start-up, MyTower, which serves as a design partner in the project and is responsible for making it the first smart residential neighbourhood in Israel. Gindi TLV uses Oosto’s facial recognition technology, in order to provide tenants with touchless and secure entry.
Dan Stern, the Vice President (VP) – Digital, at Gindi TLV, explains “On the one hand, the tenants in the complex are highly sensitive to personal security and privacy, and on the other hand, because it is their home, we did everything to avoid using cards, chips or fingerprints, and allow easy access control for tenants, and their guests, using Oosto’s advanced facial recognition technology.”
Visual AI and touchless access control
Dan Stern adds, “Following the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, there has been a need to expand the use of visual AI, to maintain community safety, by reducing contact with surfaces, monitoring density in facilities and public areas in the complex.”
Ofer Schmidt, Sales Director of Central Europe & Israel, Oosto, said “Pre-COVID-19, maintaining tenant safety was primarily about security - letting tenants and their guests in and keeping unauthorised people out, in a transparent and smooth manner.
Deployment of facial and object recognition solutions
These days, we are seeing more and more prestigious residence complexes using face and object recognition"
Ofer Schmidt adds, “These days, we are seeing more and more prestigious residence complexes using face and object recognition, to maintain the health of the tenant and staff, for example by enforcing a policy of on distance, density, wearing masks and allowing only vaccinated, or those with a negative test, access to common facilities, such as the gym.”
He further stated, “The high accuracy of the computer vision algorithms, operating in Gindi TLV, enables the maintenance of the health of those who live or visit the complex, while minimally interfering with their daily routine. “
Video analytics using AI
Video analytics using artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce COVID-19-related risks is not unique to residential complexes.
According to a recent survey, 82% of academic institutions in the US and Western Europe will adopt face and object recognition technologies, in order to maintain safety through enforcing mask wearing, social distancing and reducing contact with surfaces to a minimum.