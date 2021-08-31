Property developers and residents at luxury apartment development - Live Oasis Deansgate, are the first to benefit from an all-encompassing building automation system, which is operable from one single app, designed by GET Dynamic, in partnership with Comelit and ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions.
Smart mobile-first solution
The new smart mobile-first solution, being debuted at Live Oasis in Manchester, enables property owners, YPP Lettings and Management Company Ltd, to more efficiently manage the 60-apartment site, via cloud-based technology.
Apartment owners can also control all aspects of their home, including video entry calls, door opening and apartment automation, using just one single resident building application.
Live Oasis Deansgate
Located in the aspiring Deansgate district, Live Oasis is designed for students and young professionals
Located in the aspiring Deansgate district, Live Oasis is designed for students and young professionals. With fully furnished studio, one- and two-bed apartments, it also features a concierge service, together with on-site security, all available for residents through the working week and supported by 24-hour CCTV.
YPP Managing Director, Omar Al-Nujaifi, said “Manchester is a vibrant, creative and innovative city, and our latest development offers apartments for a modern generation of residents, who are not only looking for a stylish abode, but somewhere that is technology rich, sustainable and a connected place to live.”
Access control and digital key functionality
He adds, “For this to occur, we worked with each company, right from pre-project launch to achieve the desired, integrated result. GET Dynamic specified Comelit to provide fully-functional video door entry, without compromising on style or security, together with advanced access control and digital key functionality by ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, all now operable from the main building app, ResiCentral.”
Omar further stated, “The result is a unified experience that encompasses all the smart living features, expected by our future residents. The uptake of usage of the platform provides us with a unique window, into how we can better our delivery in the future.”
Built-in smart hub and app capability
Residents can benefit from the built-in smart hub and app capability, in order to control door entry security and access control, together with lighting, TV, blind automation and room temperature monitoring, and benefit from additional features, such as air quality, energy efficiency and occupancy monitoring.
GET Dynamic’s Group CEO, James Baird, said “Our technology and platform is capable of bringing together every aspect of smart building automation in one system. Controlled by a single bespoke app, available in both iOS and Android, additional options provide customisable in-room tablet and streamlining, with our very own automation products.”
Partnership with Comelit and ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions
When selecting our specialist security partners, we have a long-established relationship with Comelit"
He adds, “When selecting our specialist security partners, we have a long-established relationship with Comelit and know its video door entry systems are well-designed, robust and offer the latest smart video technology.”
James further said, “The same is true for ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. When brought together, Live Oasis presented the perfect opportunity to integrate the complete security operation into our app and offer an all-encompassing solution for a more enhanced user experience.”
Integration with ResiCentral platform
The virtual door entry and access control was integrated into the ResiCentral platform, with ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions’ technology for the building’s access control solutions, from perimeter protection to individual apartments. This also includes the ability for residents to gain convenient access to their accommodations, by using personal devices as a secure digital key.
Comelit, with whom GET Dynamic has a close working partnership, was responsible for the IP door entry system installed at Live Oasis, operating from its renowned VIP technology. The system specified comprised two module video VIP entrance panels, together with a multi-user gateway, to allow for visual and audio individual apartment access.
Smart home automation
Stephen Wragg, Comelit’s Business Development Manager, said “Live Oasis is a development that really epitomises the bustling and vibrant nature at the heart of Manchester, being a city where work and lifestyle balance is central to a commitment to evolve faster and smarter, with modern technology and community spirit.”
He concludes, “Right from the specification process, the objective was to utilise latest smart solutions, to enable property owners and residents alike, a unified mobile experience. This is where ResiCentral, together with the advances of home automation, inclusive of Comelit’s video door entry, combined to provide a single cloud-based solution. The result helps property developers create safer, smarter buildings and at the same time, enhance the resident experience, taking all-inclusive mobile capability to a whole new level.”