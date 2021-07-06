Boon Edam Inc., a global pioneer in security entrances and architectural revolving doors announced that The Cube, a smart commercial building in downtown Berlin, Germany, has installed four Crystal TQ all-glass revolving doors at various entrances around the facility to save on energy consumption and blend in with the glass facade.
The brainchild of 3XN Architects, The Cube is an architectural masterpiece and iconic landmark that showcases the most cutting-edge, smart technologies and embraces design and sustainability.
A Commercial Office “Work of Art”
Built on both sides of Berlin Central Station in the emerging urban district of the Europacity, The Cube was the vision of architects and designers at 3XN with the goal of creating a commercial building that could make a statement in an innovative and show-stopping way.
The cubic office building has an all-glass, mirrored facade, with multiple bends in the glass to create facets.
The facility is 10-stories high and houses, various tenants, offering features such as a ground-level food market and office lobby, underground parking, indoor gardens, a rooftop terrace, and optional conference areas. The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout provide abundant natural light and ventilation.
Sculpted design approach
In an interview with ArchDaily.com, Torben Østergaard, a 3XN partner in charge of the project, said, "When we began the design process, our ambition was to create a building that would contribute to the animation of the square. We wanted to engage pedestrians passing by while providing top-notch office spaces.”
“We also wanted this project to offer new value to the Berlin skyline while exploring new ways for buildings to interact with their surroundings. Given the location conditions, we proposed a sculpted design approach that would reflect the site's scale and honor its character as an important public space."
Revolving doors operate under the “always open, yet always closed,” principle
Revolving door entrances to support sustainability
Boon Edam was commissioned to install four Crystal TQ manual revolving doors to further complement the energy-conscious philosophy of The Cube. Revolving doors operate under the principle of “always open, yet always closed,” maintaining a constant seal between the exterior environment and interior building lobby.
The Crystal TQ manual revolving door is constructed from virtually all glass with only the most minimal stainless-steel components to support the glass drum and door wings.
For decades, it has been one of the first choices for both contemporary statement buildings and historical buildings alike. The door is available in 3- or 4-wing configurations and is easy for the public to push through.