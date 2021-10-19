Download PDF version Contact company
GeoVision has announced the release of GV-Control Center (V4.0), integrated security management software, designed for central monitoring systems.

GV-Control Center is designed for enterprise system users, to handle high-volume video data. From real-time monitoring, video playback, event detection pop-up, I/O central monitoring, 3D E-map and communications, GV-Control Center helps security guards to quickly identify threats, and take swift actions.

GV-Control Center (V4.0)

GeoVision unveils a re-designed user experience on GV-Control Center (V4.0), to streamline its interfaces and aim at building a consistent experience, across the platforms of GV-VMS and GV-Edge Recording Manager.

Additionally, GV-Control Center V4.0 introduces the new viewing windows, Face Recognition (FR) Watch and ASManager View, to integrate the monitoring of face recognition, access control and LPR events into the central monitoring operation. The AI (video analytics) events from forefront GV-VMS software and GeoVision AI cameras are also incorporated in the new version.

