According to latest research from its video surveillance and analytics intelligence service, Omdia (Informa), Genetec Inc. (‘Genetec’), a global technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, continues to build its position as the world’s major developer of video surveillance software with a widening share of the global market.
Overall, Genetec grew at three times the pace of the global video surveillance solutions market and demonstrated the fastest growth of all major software companies across all geographies (based on Omdia reported 2018 and 2019 data).
Video surveillance software major
“Genetec is encouraged by this news but we remind ourselves that the true measure of success is not to be found in market share figures but whether or not our partners and customers feel like we have delivered against the service levels and outcomes they expect,” states Pierre Racz, President, Genetec Inc.
Pierre adds, “Our independence and single-mindedness have helped us earn the trust of the market, and our investment in research and development have helped us deliver products at the cutting edge of client needs.”
Importance of privacy and cyber-security
We strongly believe that security and privacy can coexist and deliver greater benefits together than in isolation"
He continues, “We have a broader obligation to our communities and society. As such we have been outspoken about privacy and cyber-security. We strongly believe that security and privacy can coexist and deliver greater benefits together than in isolation. We also believe that this is what fuels our continued success with organisations that share these values. We will continue to work hard to earn their trust.”
Enterprise, government, education, and public safety organisations alike are seeking greater privacy and cyber-security functionality, as well as additional operational value and return on investment from their physical security systems.
Unified physical security platform
Their requirement for a secure video surveillance solution as part of a truly unified physical security platform has resulted in Genetec outpacing market growth across all geographies.
“The Genetec share of the global video surveillance software market continues to grow year on year,” said Jon Cropley, Principal Analyst, Video Surveillance at Omdia, adding “The company reported high growth in all regions including in EMEA where, in spite of a slower market that contracted by over 3%, Genetec revenues increased by 19%.”
Video encoders, recorders and software provider
Additionally, according to the report, Genetec is now the top Western supplier for back-end video surveillance equipment that includes recorders, encoders and software, demonstrating an increasing demand for trustworthy devices from a recognised firm in privacy and cyber-security.
Comparing year-on-year Omdia Research Statistics (2018 to 2019):
- Genetec increased its lead as the top video surveillance software in the world, with 11.9% market share (up from 10.6% in 2018).
- Genetec global market share growth increased 18.7% year on year, from 10.6% in 2018 to 11.9% in 2019.
- Genetec saw the fastest growth of the ten largest vendors in EMEA at 19% in 2019.
- Genetec posted Asia’s highest video surveillance software growth at 37%, compared to 11.1% growth for the market in general.