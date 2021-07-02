At ISC West 2021, on booth#13053, Genetec Inc., a technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, will showcase the latest version of Security Center (v5.10), the company’s open-architecture platform that unifies video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics.
The company will also showcase new operational solutions for a safe return to the office, and updates to its KiwiVision™ Video analytics and Stratocast cloud-based solutions.
Approaches to fight against COVID-19
“We’re happy to see the positive changes that are happening in the fight against COVID-19,” said Kyle Hurt, Senior Director of Sales for North America at Genetec, Inc.
“As a global organisation, we are continuing to remain vigilant, and we will take measured approaches based on each region’s path to recovery. As things are looking up in the US, we’re excited at the prospect of being able to see our customers, colleagues, and partners in person at ISC West, and we look forward to reconnecting with everyone in Las Vegas.”
The new version of Security Center bridges the gap between on-premises systems and the cloud
Security Center version 5.10
At a time when more organisations are looking to the cloud to gain flexibility and lower the costs of their security operations, the new version of Security Center bridges the gap between on-premises systems and the cloud, helping enterprise video surveillance customers migrate to the cloud while supporting flexible hybrid-cloud architectures.
It also makes it easier to connect external systems, and tap external data for use in dashboards, maps, and investigations without relying on complex, specialised integrations.
Taking a step further towards unified, enterprise Video-Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS), version 5.10 enables the seamless use of tiered cloud and on-premises storage to manage short- and long-term video archives according to customer needs.
Solutions for a safe return to the office
Genetec will also be showcasing solutions that can help organisations securely improve operations and return to the office with peace of mind, including:
- A new Office Manager module for Security Center that empowers users to modernise operations and safely return to in-person work. It provides insights that show how office space is being used, and how it can be optimised.
- A screening solution powered by Genetec Mission Control™, the company’s decision management system, to help automate the screening process for employees and visitors entering facilities while ensuring accurate recordkeeping.
Event highlights
Genetec will also showcase the latest features in KiwiVision™ Video analytics, including Crowd Estimator, which enables organisations to count people in a camera's field of view, gain insights on business activity, and monitor the flow of people, as well as Privacy Protector, a feature designed to safeguard the privacy of customers, employees, and citizens without sacrificing security.
Genetec will introduce a new and improved mobile app for its Genetec Stratocast™ cloud-based video management system. The new app enables customers to manage their video surveillance operations through an intuitive interface, from any location with an internet connection.