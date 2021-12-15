Genetec Inc., a technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions shared its top predictions for the physical security industry in 2022.
Monitoring occupancy and space utilisation
Within months of the pandemic, businesses were deploying different solutions to track occupancy in their buildings and control social distancing. Almost two years later, this trend is still growing because they’re seeing value from the data collected.
Beyond safety objectives, organisations will embrace the use of spatial analytics data to reduce wait times, optimise staff scheduling, and enhance business operations.
Organisations will be looking for ways to best optimise their workplaces
As businesses give employees the flexibility to split up their work time between the office and home, organisations will be looking for ways to best optimise their workplaces. By using space utilisation intelligence, they will be able to analyse employee office attendance, monitor meeting room demands, and make informed floorplan changes such as adding more desk-sharing options.
Video analytics will become more viable
In recent years, demand for video analytics solutions has been strong. As AI techniques such as machine learning and deep learning continue to bolster the power of analytics, more organisations are eager to invest. However, because complex video analytics still require very powerful servers for adequate data processing, deploying analytics at an enterprise level isn’t always practical.
Moving into 2022, Genetec believes video analytics applications will mature in ways that make them easier and more economical to deploy at scale. This evolution will be made possible by vendors who focus on hardware resource efficiency and offer more granular controls for running analytics at certain intervals or schedules, instead of continuously.
Cybercrime will continue to grow
A new cybersecurity model that relies on continuous verification rather than just hardening networks and systems
A report by Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that global crime costs will reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. With a growth rate of 15% per year, this cost is said to represent the greatest transfer of economic wealth in history.
As more devices come online and data processing becomes central to operations, businesses will need to remain agile and responsive to the evolving threat landscape. Their customers will also demand greater transparency about how they are keeping data secure and private. All of this will usher in an entirely new model for cybersecurity that relies on continuous verification rather than just hardening networks and systems.
Building layers of protection into a security ecosystem won’t be enough. Decision-makers will need to implement more offensive cybersecurity strategies and choose partners who offer higher levels of automation to stay on top of potential threats.
Supply chain risks will gain more focus
The supply chain issues that the world is currently experiencing will encourage businesses to be less dependent on single-source, proprietary solutions. Forward-thinking organisations will instead seek open architecture solutions that offer increased choice and flexibility based on requirements and current availability.
But there’s more to supply chain issues than the current shortage of goods and materials. As cybercriminals become more sophisticated, organisations are under greater pressure to scrutinise the cybersecurity measures, standards, and certifications of their entire supply chain ecosystem.
Organisations are under pressure to scrutinise the cybersecurity measures, standards, and certifications
In a world where organisations no longer have clearly defined network perimeters, Genetec anticipates seeing more businesses and government agencies broadening the scope of their cybersecurity policies to establish baseline security standards for the solutions they purchase and the vendors they partner with.
Moving to hybrid cloud
As more businesses take a step towards trialing cloud applications, they’ll quickly understand the benefits of hybrid cloud, which will produce even greater forward momentum in the adoption of cloud technologies in the new year.
This could include implementing a digital evidence management system to boost data privacy compliance, deploying a cloud video management system to secure a high-risk remote location, or installing a PIAM (physical identity access management) system to better track COVID outbreaks in a building. Organisations still retain their on-premises systems and operators manage it all from a single interface.