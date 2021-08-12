The Groupama Stadium — also known as the Grand Stade de Lyon— is a sports and recreation complex and soccer stadium that is located in the eastern metropolitan area of Lyon, France.

With a maximum capacity of 59,186 seats, the venue hosts approximately 30 events per year such as sports games, concerts, and performances. The stadium is the third-largest stadium in France and the twenty-seventh in Europe. Situated in a town with only 25,000 residents, the stadium hosts twice as many spectators at its events.

Efficiently managing crowds

Under the leadership of Xavier Pierrot, Stadium Manager at Groupama Stadium, the team pays particular attention to the safety and well-being of community members as well as business owners, fans, players, journalists and staff. Their mission is to ensure the highest levels of safety while maintaining impeccable service.

The stadium’s security team wanted a security system that would help them efficiently to manage crowds

To achieve these goals, the stadium’s security team wanted a security system that would help them efficiently manage crowds and ensure the safest experience for guests. The stadium also needed an effective security system to help them identify threats and pull evidence for law enforcement agencies following any incidents. Groupama Stadium entrusted the IT and security solutions selection to Orange Business Services, who recommended the Genetec™ Security Center with the Omnicast™ video surveillance solution.

Unified security platform

Security Center is the unified security platform that combines video surveillance, access control and licence plate recognition systems into one intuitive solution. Prosegur, a specialist in security solutions integration, handled the system installation. The Omnicast video surveillance system met the complex’s specifications and budget. The security system is both reliable and easy to use for operators who can act quickly and discreetly in the event of an incident.

“We followed the theme park model. Why? Quite simply because security is of the utmost importance but it must not be intrusive or become a source of anxiety. For families with children that are attending games, for example, this experience must be one of leisure. So, we needed a solid and reliable system. The Security Center platform had all the requirements to ensure the surveillance of the stadium in this particular context,” explained Xavier Pierrot.

Remotely access video

Operators use the Omnicast system to monitor over 260 Axis Communications cameras

Thanks to the Federation™ feature of Security Center, operators centrally monitor video from all sites in the complex, including the training centre and practice facility. The security team can view live video or remotely access video any time of the day. They can also easily go back and search through archived video, if necessary.

Operators use the Omnicast system to monitor over 260 Axis Communications cameras. The system provides coverage of all entrances, concession stands, 7,000 parking spaces and traffic routes around the site. Operators can easily find the cameras using the map interface of Security Center, Plan Manager. The map module provides a comprehensive view of any area of the site in one single click.

Video surveillance solution

“Since its installation, the Genetec Omnicast video surveillance solution has enabled us to resolve 100% of minor incidents; the vast majority of which were cases of theft or dropping of smoke bombs, and has helped us resolve major incidents that required the involvement of law enforcement,” says Xavier Pierrot. The entire security system is fully redundant, providing the highest levels of protection in this modern complex.

All monitoring is now carried out from a central control room at the stadium, helping operators save time

In case servers, PCs or power supplies malfunction, the failover and redundancy features of Security Center ensure that the system continues to run smoothly. All monitoring is now carried out from a central control room at the stadium, helping operators save time and become more efficient when responding to events. Teams never have to leave the control room for intervention because all decision makers including law enforcement, the organiser, first responders, firefighters, and security operators have access to the system.

Retrieve video recordings

With the Security Center Omnicast system, users can easily view video, retrieve video recordings, zoom into precise details, print photos, save specific bookmarks, or manage alarms to secure various zones of the stadium environment and its perimeter.

Using the Genetec Software Development Kit (SDK), the team at the POL has been able to integrate the IP video system with another third-party system to facilitate the transfer of evidence. The integration allows for secure gateways to be set up with certain public partners such as the police headquarters or the Interior Ministry, enabling the transfer of information during large-scale events such as Euro 2016.

Facial recognition system

Groupama Stadium would like to integrate a facial recognition system within the unified platform

In accordance with privacy laws, and as a next step, Groupama Stadium would like to integrate a facial recognition system within the unified platform, so its team can automatically be alerted to banned persons as they enter the stadium.

“Since Security Center is flexible and scalable, we plan to continue evolving the platform and taking full advantage of its potential in order to better protect our guests, community members, and staff,” concluded Xavier Pierrot.

The Omnicast system of Security Center manages 262 Axis Communications network cameras, including various models and a few 360° domes. All seats are monitored by three different cameras, two fixed and one dome to ensure several viewpoints. The cameras record continuously.