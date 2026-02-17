Summary is AI-generated, newsdesk-reviewed
  • Saudi Arabia leads EMEA in cloud-based physical security adoption, reaching 13%, double the average.
  • 43% of Saudi respondents report increased security budgets in 2025, indicating strategic investment.
  • Only 12% see outdated infrastructure as a challenge, favouring smart city projects.
Genetec Inc. has unveiled the findings from its 2026 State of Physical Security Report, focusing on Saudi Arabia.

The report, which surveyed over 150 physical security professionals within the country, depicts a market that is actively investing in cutting-edge, interconnected security infrastructure.

A major highlight is the significant momentum observed in the adoption of cloud technologies, aligning with broader operational modernisation efforts.

Cloud adoption in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia stands out in the EMEA region with the highest adoption rate of cloud-based physical security systems. Thirteen percent of Saudi respondents indicated the use of cloud security systems, significantly surpassing the EMEA average of seven percent.

This trend underscores a preference for deployment models that offer flexibility, scalability, resilience, and ease of management.

Increased security investment and modernisation

Saudi Arabia experienced the highest operating expenditure growth for physical securityThe report also shows that Saudi Arabia experienced the highest operating expenditure growth for physical security within the surveyed EMEA markets. Forty-three percent of respondents reported an increase in their physical security budgets for 2025, which is nearly double the EMEA average of 24 percent.

Of those who reported an increase, 92 percent indicated budgets increased by more than 10 percent, with nearly 64 percent reporting growth between 11 and 25 percent. This sustained financial commitment highlights security's role as a crucial strategic business component.

Infrastructure development reduces legacy challenges

In contrast to several EMEA markets, legacy infrastructure is not a significant challenge in Saudi Arabia. Only 12 percent of local respondents identified outdated security systems as a primary concern, compared to 44 percent across EMEA. This disparity reflects the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to developing new infrastructure, embracing smart cities, and launching large-scale projects.

"Saudi organisations are moving quickly from traditional security deployments toward connected, flexible platforms that support broader operational requirements," stated Firas Jadalla, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at Genetec Inc. "The Saudi findings reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a fast-moving and future-focused security market, where organisations are prioritising sustained investment that aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 digital transformation goals."

Survey methodology

The 2026 State of Physical Security Report incorporates insights from over 7,300 physical security professionals globally, covering end users, channel partners, consultants, and manufacturers.

The conclusions pertaining to Saudi Arabia are derived from more than 150 participant responses as part of a broader Middle East and Africa regional analysis.

