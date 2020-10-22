Genetec Inc. kicks off new podcast series with Privacy by Design Architect and former Ontario Privacy and Information Commissioner, Dr. Ann Cavoukian. Engage, the new Genetec podcast, offers thought-provoking perspectives on the impact of security technology from thought leaders and visionaries worldwide.
“When we talk about privacy vs. public safety, I can assure you that it is never privacy that wins, nor should it be. But what I reject, is the proposition that privacy must suffer,” insists Dr. Ann Cavoukian in ‘First Principles’, the inaugural episode of Engage, a new podcast series hosted by Genetec Inc.
Engage - A Genetec podcast
Focused on exploring key industry themes with global thought leaders and spanning multiple disciplines, Engage - A Genetec podcast, will examine a broad spectrum of safety and security topics, from digital transformation in business, city, and government operations, to vital technology topics including privacy, data sovereignty, and more.
In ‘First Principles’ episode, Engage hosts Kelly Lawetz and David Chauvin take on the often-controversial topic of privacy. “In the world of privacy, Dr. Ann Cavoukian is a formidable force,” said Andrew Elvish, Vice President of Marketing at Genetec, Inc, adding “While Information and Privacy Commissioner for the province of Ontario, Canada, her work on Privacy by Design sparked a global revolution on how privacy is perceived by putting the onus on providers instead of users.”
‘Privacy by Design’
It is an important perspective that resonates within the practice of physical security"
Andrew adds, “Dr. Cavoukian champions a pragmatic, proactive approach, which she feels is especially important in an age when more personal and behavioural information is being used to track and anticipate our activities. It is an important perspective that resonates within the practice of physical security as much as it does in the wider public.”
During this interview, Dr. Cavoukian who is now Executive Director of the Privacy and Big Data Institute at Ryerson University, talks about the importance of adopting a ‘Privacy by Design’ approach to software. She argues that the old ‘check the box’ model for privacy compliance no longer holds up, when considered in light of the type and volume of information being shared.
Protecting privacy and upholding physical security
When a software solution is designed from the ground up with privacy in mind, organisations don’t have to choose between protecting the privacy of individuals and their physical security, creating a win/win for the individual and the organisation.
Dr. Cavoukian believes that there can be a positive-sum between privacy and security. “Get rid of the ‘versus’ and let’s embrace privacy and embed it into the code of information technologies, business practices and networked infrastructure,” she adds.