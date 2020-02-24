Genetec Inc., a technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence announced Security Centre for Airports, a new solution designed to help airports of all sizes manage and optimise their security and airport terminal operations. Available immediately, Security Centre for Airports enables security managers, control room operators, terminal and ground handling staff as well as passenger experience managers to work together using a single unified product tailored to their unique needs.
Security Centre for Airports empowers customers to create a safer environment, improve airport operations and enhance passenger experience, while reducing the overall costs of operations and increasing non-aviation revenues.
“Traditionally, airports would have to work with a multitude of single-purpose products that don’t interconnect to build their global security operations centres (GSOCs),” explained David Lenot, Airport Practice Leader at Genetec.
Security Centre for airports
The Genetec unified platform helps us make the passenger journey seamless"
“This would often create a very complex operating environment leading to slow security response time. But with the growing volume of passengers, airports need help to guarantee safe travel, and many airport security teams are rethinking their security technology strategy. With Security Centre for Airports, control room operators, terminal operations, and ground handling can all work in sync to ensure their airport runs like clockwork.”
“From parking, shopping and dining to check-in and take off, our airport, like any other, must provide a safe and efficient experience for travellers,” said Daniel St-Pierre, Deputy Director, Operations and IT Security at Aeroports de Montreal. “The Genetec unified platform helps us make the passenger journey seamless while also improving operations, and making the airport a safer environment for everyone that passes through our doors.”
Airport-specific capabilities
In addition to video management (Security Centre Omnicast), access control (Security Centre Synergis) and Automatic License Plate recognition capabilities (Security Centre AutoVu), Security Centre for Airports features a number of airport-specific capabilities including:
- Security Centre Flight Business Logic: Correlates flight information with other operational resources to provide a clear picture of your environment. Automates surveillance and operation management based on flight and gate information so security teams are always in sync.
- Security Centre Boarding Route Management: Uses Security Centre Synergis to define specific routes and streamline boarding and deplaning operations. Enables airports to leverage shared or common use of their infrastructure while enforcing stronger border control for gates servicing domestic and international passengers (ex. differentiates passenger flow based on varying clearance levels).
- Security Centre Restricted Area Surveillance: Relies on multiple intrusion detection technologies (radar, LiDar, fence intrusion detection, video analytics, drone detection, etc.) to detect potential threats across wide areas to strengthen tarmac, aircraft, traveller, and staff security. Automatically tracked on geographical maps, moving targets are intuitively displayed and validated against ADS-B (automatic dependent surveillance, broadcast) position of aircraft so that airport security personnel assess and respond to threats in less time.
- Security Centre Passenger Analytics: Security Centre Passenger Analytics is an advanced analytics solution that extracts valuable insights from sensors like security cameras. Available in Security Centre dashboards and a dedicated web client, Security Centre Passenger Analytics helps measure and visualise passenger counting, queues, and occupancy to predict the passenger flow and send notifications to mitigate bottlenecks.
Genetec Airport Portfolio
In addition to the new Security Centre for Airports, Genetec offers a broad portfolio of solutions for airports including:
- Genetec Mission Control: A collaborative decision management system, Mission Control empowers airports to move beyond simple alarm management by collecting and qualifying data from thousands of sensors and spotting the most complex incidents, and guiding security teams in their response following airport-specific processes and compliance requirements.
- Genetec Clearance: A collaborative investigation management system, Genetec Clearance helps speed up investigations by allowing users to securely collect, manage, and share evidence from different sources with stakeholders within and outside an airport.