Genetec Inc., a technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions announced the next generation of its AutoVu™ SharpV ALPR (Automatic Licence Plate Recognition) camera.
This new version provides a future-proof fixed ALPR solution that can be deployed anywhere easily. It is built to deliver machine learning-based ALPR and vehicle analytics on the edge, ensuring high performance in all conditions.
ALPR installation and application
Designed for fixed ALPR installations, the new SharpV can be up and running in minutes, due to multiple features like embedded 4G/LTE/ GPS and motorised lenses with zoom and auto-focus.
It is ideally suited for a range of applications, such as monitoring entries and exits, capturing license plates at high speed on city streets and highways, managing off-street parking lots and facilities, as well as covering major city access points for wanted vehicles.
License plate recognition
With ultra-wide sensors, SharpV can capture license plates across two lanes of traffic with no loss in accuracy
With built-in illuminators, global shutter, and high-resolution sensors, the SharpV provides crisp, accurate, and greater than Full HD images at all times: day or night, in slow local traffic, or on fast highways.
Featuring ultra-wide sensors, the updated SharpV can capture license plates across two lanes of traffic with no loss in accuracy. This means fewer devices are needed to cover more locations, reducing the total cost of ownership.
Advanced vehicle analytics
Featuring AutoVu MLC™, a powerful onboard machine-learning-based ALPR engine, the new generation of SharpV goes beyond license plate identification with a full suite of advanced vehicle analytics that includes vehicle classification, color recognition, travel speed estimation, and direction tracking.
The onboard machine learning VPUs (Vision Processing Units) also paves the way for new vehicle characteristics and behaviour analytics, which will be introduced in the future.
Vehicle identification and behaviour
SharpV is easier to deploy, can cover a wider field of view, and provides more data about vehicle identification
“ALPR is an essential part of many organisations’ toolkits. It can be used to gather operational and investigational insights to help solve crimes, enforce parking regulations, and track traffic patterns in dense urban environments," said Stephane Varin, Product Manager, AutoVu, Genetec, Inc.
"The new SharpV is easier to deploy, can cover a wider field of view, and provides more data about vehicle identification and behaviour."
The new version of AutoVu SharpV also greatly simplifies installation and maintenance. The motorised lenses enable zoom and auto-focus to be adjusted remotely at the time of installation and during routine maintenance. Embedded cellular networking equipment provides the ability to connect using 4G/LTE (where available).