According to Omdia (Informa)’s latest access control report, Genetec Inc. (‘Genetec’), a globally renowned technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, is the fastest-growing access control software provider in the world.
The report showed Genetec Inc. rising to 4th position globally (up from 6th and 8th positions, in 2018 and 2017, respectively) with a growth rate of nearly 5 times the pace of the market.
Fast-growing access control software provider
“Genetec was the fastest-growing software provider in the Americas in 2019, increasing by over 1 percentage point to reach over a 9% share and maintaining its 3rd place ranking in this region. The company’s rise over the past several years has been emblematic of a broader trend favouring vendors that actively sell first-party access control and video surveillance solutions,” said Bryan Montany, Physical Security Analyst at Omdia.
He adds, “The Genetec Synergis access control software readily supports integrations with VMS software and video analytics.”
Secure access control solutions
Enterprise, government, education, and public safety organisations are moving away from proprietary solutions, in favour of secure access control solutions that are part of a unified physical security platform. This allows them to make clear, timely decisions based on a richer understanding of their security and operational environment.
Delivering on this requirement has resulted in Genetec not only outpacing market growth for access control, but also continuing to be recognised as the globally renowned company in video surveillance software solutions, according to another recent Omdia research report.
“While much of the industry has been concerned with traditional access control needs, Genetec has taken a radically different approach that looks beyond the door,” said Léon Langlais, Vice President of Product Engineering at Genetec Inc.
Security Center Synergis
Genetec offers an open platform solution that supports a wide range of 3rd party access control devices
He adds, “As the market moves away from legacy technology, enterprise customers want to invest in a modern, open-architecture access control solution that enables their organisations to not only strengthen their security but also extract actionable intelligence to improve operations.”
Genetec offers an open platform solution that supports a wide range of 3rd party access control devices. The company’s flagship access control system, Security Center Synergis, enables customers to leverage existing network and security equipment investments, while also offering flexible deployment options based on the latest in information technology, to ensure enterprises have flexibility while optimising their spend.
Genetec ClearID identity management solution
Importantly, the company has developed access control solutions that go beyond the traditional confines of facilities and doors to enable customers to extend the functionality of the access control system.
These innovations include physical identity management (Genetec ClearID), access control for unmanned or remote infrastructure, and the ability to leverage access control intelligence to improve daily operations and facilities management.