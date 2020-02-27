Genetec Inc., a technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, announced its plans for Security and Policing 2020, taking place at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, from 3-5 March 2020 (Stand B19).
Genetec will be displaying its suite of solutions that make up a strategic decision support centre (SDSC), with experts on hand to give attendees live demonstrations and explain how the technology can help reduce or respond to crime.
Genetec Citigraf
The Genetec SDSC offering is primarily comprised of the decision support system Genetec Citigraf, the Genetec Clearance digital evidence management platform and Community Connect, a framework that facilitates public-private collaboration.
Genetec will also be participating in ‘Knife Crime - A 21st Century Approach’, a live immersive experience being organised by the Joint Security and Resilience Centre (JSaRC). Here, Genetec will show the value of an intelligence and investigative analysis system in linking related cases and tackling knife crime.
Each one of these solutions is further enhanced by Community Connect, a framework that facilitates better collaboration between public and private bodies. When combined they make up the key components of a crime-fighting nerve centre that delivers increased operational awareness to law enforcement and security teams.
Reducing crime
The insights provided by the technology ensures teams are more prepared to tackle the challenges within their specific areas of operations, to create safer communities and reduce crime.
“Law enforcement and security teams often find themselves inundated with raw data, from which they are unable to derive actionable information,” said David Petrook, Product Group Director at Genetec. “The Genetec SDSC suite is engineered to enhance how this data is processed, to increase interdepartmental collaboration and preparedness.”
“This gives teams end to end information, from the moment an incident is reported to dispatch, to crime analyst and finally, to front line responders. But most importantly, it works. By deploying these strategies, the Chicago Police Department was able to reduce shootings by 70% and homicides by 43%.”
Digital evidence management system
- Genetec Citigraf is a decision support system that unifies public safety operations across city departments, disseminates timely information, and provides greater situational awareness.
- Genetec Clearance is a digital evidence management system that facilitates collaboration between agencies, corporate security departments, and the public, all to help close cases faster.
- Community Connect builds ties between the public and private sector, encouraging community-driven solutions that enhance public safety and liveability.
