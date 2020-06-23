As hospitals, manufacturing establishments, large retail stores, and public-facing businesses strive to put in place health screening measures to minimise the risks of outbreaks, they often have to rely on manual processes that are time-consuming and error-prone.
To address the challenge, Genetec Inc., a renowned technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions is working with customers on new ways of using Genetec Mission Control, the decision support system of Genetec Security Centre, to help automate the screening process for employees and visitors entering facilities.
Decision management system
Genetec Mission Control is a collaborative decision management system that is already widely used by airports, critical infrastructure organisations, and security departments to coordinate incident response through greater situational intelligence and guided action. Designed to eliminate doubt, it filters out noise to provide the essential data, insights, and tools needed to respond to situations quickly and collaboratively.
Mission Control also keeps track of every step of the response process, enabling comprehensive after-action review and continuous improvements to standard operating procedures. Mission Control can also be used to streamline screening processes and ensure accurate record-keeping.
Maintaining safety compliance
The system digitises the screening questionnaire used by the organisation and walks admission personnel through each step to identify individuals requiring additional assessment. It also centralises the data collected and automates supervisor notification. With Mission Control, customers can significantly speed up the screening process while maintaining safety compliance and minimising operational disruption.
Whereas most solutions either require custom coding or the involvement of the manufacturer, Mission Control provides an intuitive configuration interface that lets administrators create a tailored questionnaire to guide personnel performing the screening and automatically identify the need for additional verification.
Connected security systems
“This is a great example of the unique value offered by Mission Control,” said Gabriel Labrecque, Mission Control Product Manager at Genetec. “Where traditional decision management systems are slow to adapt and hard to use, customers are able to tap into the capabilities of Mission Control to rapidly address an emerging challenge. This is done by simply using out-of-the-box Mission Control features and tapping into data from their existing security systems.”
Key features of Mission Control for screening applications include:
- Centralised data: Mission Control leverages data from connected security systems to streamline screening, eliminating the need to extract and record data in multiple locations.
- Guided operating procedures: The system automatically identifies individuals requiring secondary screening based on questionnaire responses, instead of relying on personnel following offline procedures.
- Automation: When employees are delayed by secondary screening or sent back home to self-isolate, data is automatically tracked, and managers and employees can receive a copy of the screening questionnaire.
- Dashboards: Using Security Center dashboards, customers can keep track of the latest screening metrics to measure efficiency, track trends, and assess resource allocation, as well as the impact of screening on an organisation.
Centralised data collection
Mission Control offers an intuitive design and administration interface. Procedures can be created and customised in a few clicks, so that screening staff can easily keep up with changes to guidelines. Its centralised data collection provides real-time data from each screening station.