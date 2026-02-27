Summary is AI-generated, newsdesk-reviewed
  • Genetec unveils Cloudlink 2210, enhancing enterprise cloud-managed security with high storage and resiliency.
  • Cloudlink 2210 supports video, access control, intrusion, and integrates third-party devices securely.
  • Scale Cloudlink 2210 easily, augmenting devices without revamping infrastructure for resilient environments.
Related Links

Genetec Inc has launched the Genetec Cloudlink™ 2210, a new cloud-managed device designed to meet the complex demands of large-scale enterprise security systems.

The appliance addresses key challenges encountered when transitioning to a cloud-based infrastructure, including the costs associated with cloud storage, support for existing devices lacking direct cloud connectivity, and maintaining local functionality during network disruptions.

About the Cloudlink 2210

Featuring a 2U rack-mount form factor, the Cloudlink 2210 allows substantial organisations to expand their cloud-managed security protocols across dense, critical environments without necessitating infrastructure redesigns. The device consolidates various operations such as video management, access control, and intrusion into a single appliance, enhancing management efficiency while reducing operational burdens in large-scale deployments.

Unlike systems that distribute workloads across various proprietary architectures, the Cloudlink 2210 is built on an open architecture enabling seamless integration with a diverse array of third-party devices, such as cameras and control systems. This flexibility allows organisations to modernise their security setups at scale while maintaining operational continuity and minimising migration risks.

Redefining cloud-managed security

Each Cloudlink 2210 appliance supports many devices with up to 240 TB of local storageChristian Chenard Lemire, Product Director of Unified Solutions at Genetec, highlighted the dual emphasis on innovation and operational stability: “Enterprises don’t want to choose between innovation and operational certainty. With Cloudlink 2210, we’re redefining what cloud-managed physical security looks like at scale by giving organisations the freedom to modernise on their own terms, control long-term costs, and maintain the resiliency and continuity their most critical environments demand.

Designed for scale and flexibility

Each Cloudlink 2210 appliance supports numerous connected devices and offers up to 240 TB of local storage, making it particularly suitable for high-density device environments with extensive retention needs.

Its design reduces reliance on cloud storage, helping to manage storage costs. Genetec Cloudlink 2210 is optimal for environments prioritising uptime and local data retention.

Resiliency for critical environments

The Cloudlink 2210 ensures robust performance with features such as RAID-protected storage and redundant components to maintain data security and system availability.

In scenarios of network disruption, security functions continue seamlessly, thanks to hardware-level resilience and dual network interfaces aiding in cybersecurity through redundancy and network separation.

Scalable without infrastructure overhaul

Centralised cloud management provides consistent oversight and control across all deployments

Scaling is made straightforward with the ability to add units as needs grow, allowing for increased device and storage capacity without overhauling existing infrastructure.

Centralised cloud management provides consistent oversight and control across all deployments. Part of Genetec's broader commitment to flexible deployment options, the Cloudlink 2210 supports premises-based, cloud, or hybrid environments according to operational and regulatory needs. This integration of local processing power with cloud-based management facilitates scalability and performance while preserving control.

It also provides channel partners with the capability to manage larger projects more efficiently, accommodating strict retention policies and hybrid infrastructure engagements.

Availability

The Genetec Cloudlink 2210 will be presented at ISC West, booth #13062, and is expected to be globally available in May 2026 through accredited channel partners of Genetec.

Show full press release

Related videos

Find Lost Wallet with Dahua WizSeek

Find Lost Wallet with Dahua WizSeek
Dahua Traffic Signal Controller Highlight

Dahua Traffic Signal Controller Highlight
Dahua DeepHub ST430 Highlight

Dahua DeepHub ST430 Highlight

In case you missed it

What’s new in retail applications for physical security?
What’s new in retail applications for physical security?

Historically, physical security systems have protected retail companies’ assets, people, and profits. Security prevents theft (shrinkage), while maintaining order and ensurin...

AI infrastructure has a kill-switch problem
AI infrastructure has a kill-switch problem

As AI infrastructure concentrates into fewer, more powerful data centres, the most dangerous disruption method is no longer just hacking, but control, too. And the weakest link is...

What is the next generation of physical security solutions?
What is the next generation of physical security solutions?

Next-generation (Next-Gen) technologies are products, services, or infrastructures that represent a significant leap forward rather than a small, incremental update. In the physica...

Featured white papers
The user-centric security revolution

The user-centric security revolution

Download
Milestone cloud deployment guide

Milestone cloud deployment guide

Download
Unlocking smarter decisions with key control

Unlocking smarter decisions with key control

Download
Enhancing physical access control using a self-service model

Enhancing physical access control using a self-service model

Download
Read this before you sign off on a weapons detection system

Read this before you sign off on a weapons detection system

Download
More corporate news
Petards Joyce-Loebl: New MD Victoria Hodge appointed

Petards Joyce-Loebl: New MD Victoria Hodge appointed
LVT enhances security with LPR deployment partnership

LVT enhances security with LPR deployment partnership
ImageSat KNIGHT satellite enhances security monitoring

ImageSat KNIGHT satellite enhances security monitoring
Featured products
Climax Technology HSGW-Gen3 Modular Smart Security Gateway

Climax Technology HSGW-Gen3 Modular Smart Security Gateway
Hikvision AOV 4G Solar Camera Series for Off-Grid Video Security

Hikvision AOV 4G Solar Camera Series for Off-Grid Video Security
KentixONE – IoT Access and Monitoring For Data Centres

KentixONE – IoT Access and Monitoring For Data Centres