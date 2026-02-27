Genetec Inc has launched the Genetec Cloudlink™ 2210, a new cloud-managed device designed to meet the complex demands of large-scale enterprise security systems.
Genetec Inc, the global pioneer in enterprise physical security software, announced Genetec Cloudlink™ 2210.
Designed for complex, enterprise-scale deployments, the new cloud-managed appliance addresses the practical challenges enterprises face when adopting a cloud-managed model at scale, including cloud storage costs, support for existing devices that do not enable direct-to-cloud connectivity, and the need to maintain local operation during connectivity disruptions.
About the Cloudlink 2210
With a stackable, 2U rack-mount form factor, the Cloudlink 2210 enables large organisations to extend cloud-managed security across high-density, mission-critical environments without redesigning their existing infrastructure.
Like the rest of the Genetec Cloudlink line, the 2210 supports multiple workloads, including video management, access control, and intrusion, in a single appliance. By consolidating these workloads into one appliance, it reduces system sprawl, simplifies management in large-scale environments, and lowers operational overhead.
Unlike solutions that separate workloads across multiple proprietary systems, Genetec Cloudlink 2210 is built on an open architecture that supports a wide range of third-party devices, including cameras, access control systems, and intrusion panels. This enables organisations to modernise at scale within a unified, cloud-managed model designed to preserve architectural flexibility, while securely integrating existing hardware, maintaining business continuity, and reducing migration risks.
Redefining cloud-managed physical security
“Enterprises don’t want to choose between innovation and operational certainty,” said Christian Chenard Lemire, Product Director, Unified Solutions, Genetec Inc. “With Cloudlink 2210, we’re redefining what cloud-managed physical security looks like at scale by giving organisations the freedom to modernise on their own terms, control long-term costs, and maintain the resiliency and continuity their most critical environments demand.”
Designed for scale and flexibility
Cloudlink 2210 supports hundreds of connected devices per appliance and provides up to 240 TB of local storage per unit, making it well-suited for deployments with high device density and long retention policies. The Cloudlink 2210 is ideal for enterprise environments where uptime and local retention requirements are operational priorities because its design minimises dependence on cloud storage, helping organisations control long-term storage costs while maintaining the performance and availability required in enterprise environments.
Resiliency for environments that cannot afford downtime
Cloudlink 2210 also incorporates hardware-level resiliency to support strict uptime and retention requirements. RAID-protected storage and redundant system components help ensure data protection and OS availability. Security workloads continue operating locally, independent of cloud connectivity, allowing deployments to maintain continuity even during network disruptions. Dual network interfaces provide redundancy and support network isolation to strengthen cybersecurity.
Scaling without infrastructure overhaul
Cloudlink 2210 scales by adding units as requirements grow, enabling organisations to increase device counts and storage capacity without redesigning their infrastructure. Centralised cloud management maintains visibility and control across deployments.
Expanding deployment & project flexibility
Genetec Cloudlink 2210 is part of the broader Genetec approach to deployment flexibility. The cloud-managed appliance portfolio enables organisations to operate on premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments based on their operational and regulatory requirements. By combining high-performance local processing and storage with centralised cloud operations and management, Cloudlink 2210 supports scalable, cloud-managed deployments without compromising control or performance.
For channel partners, this flexibility enables larger, higher-density projects within a consistent cloud-managed appliance framework. Integrators can simplify installation, accelerate rollout timelines, and scale predictably by adding units as requirements grow. This approach accommodates customers with strict retention policies and hybrid environments that seamlessly combine local infrastructure with Security Center SaaS.
Availability
The Genetec Cloudlink 2210 will be showcased at ISC West in booth #13062 and is expected to begin shipping globally in May 2026 through the Genetec network of accredited channel partners.