Genetec Inc has launched the Genetec Cloudlink™ 2210, a new cloud-managed device designed to meet the complex demands of large-scale enterprise security systems.

The appliance addresses key challenges encountered when transitioning to a cloud-based infrastructure, including the costs associated with cloud storage, support for existing devices lacking direct cloud connectivity, and maintaining local functionality during network disruptions.

About the Cloudlink 2210

Featuring a 2U rack-mount form factor, the Cloudlink 2210 allows substantial organisations to expand their cloud-managed security protocols across dense, critical environments without necessitating infrastructure redesigns. The device consolidates various operations such as video management, access control, and intrusion into a single appliance, enhancing management efficiency while reducing operational burdens in large-scale deployments.

Unlike systems that distribute workloads across various proprietary architectures, the Cloudlink 2210 is built on an open architecture enabling seamless integration with a diverse array of third-party devices, such as cameras and control systems. This flexibility allows organisations to modernise their security setups at scale while maintaining operational continuity and minimising migration risks.

Redefining cloud-managed security

Each Cloudlink 2210 appliance supports many devices with up to 240 TB of local storageChristian Chenard Lemire, Product Director of Unified Solutions at Genetec, highlighted the dual emphasis on innovation and operational stability: “Enterprises don’t want to choose between innovation and operational certainty. With Cloudlink 2210, we’re redefining what cloud-managed physical security looks like at scale by giving organisations the freedom to modernise on their own terms, control long-term costs, and maintain the resiliency and continuity their most critical environments demand.”

Designed for scale and flexibility

Each Cloudlink 2210 appliance supports numerous connected devices and offers up to 240 TB of local storage, making it particularly suitable for high-density device environments with extensive retention needs.

Its design reduces reliance on cloud storage, helping to manage storage costs. Genetec Cloudlink 2210 is optimal for environments prioritising uptime and local data retention.

Resiliency for critical environments

The Cloudlink 2210 ensures robust performance with features such as RAID-protected storage and redundant components to maintain data security and system availability.

In scenarios of network disruption, security functions continue seamlessly, thanks to hardware-level resilience and dual network interfaces aiding in cybersecurity through redundancy and network separation.

Scalable without infrastructure overhaul

Centralised cloud management provides consistent oversight and control across all deployments

Scaling is made straightforward with the ability to add units as needs grow, allowing for increased device and storage capacity without overhauling existing infrastructure.

Centralised cloud management provides consistent oversight and control across all deployments. Part of Genetec's broader commitment to flexible deployment options, the Cloudlink 2210 supports premises-based, cloud, or hybrid environments according to operational and regulatory needs. This integration of local processing power with cloud-based management facilitates scalability and performance while preserving control.

It also provides channel partners with the capability to manage larger projects more efficiently, accommodating strict retention policies and hybrid infrastructure engagements.

Availability

The Genetec Cloudlink 2210 will be presented at ISC West, booth #13062, and is expected to be globally available in May 2026 through accredited channel partners of Genetec.