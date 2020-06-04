Transit agencies have traditionally relied on multiple single-purpose proprietary systems that don't interconnect. To help security, IT, operations and vehicle maintenance staff work together, Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, announced a portfolio of solutions designed to help transit organisations unify their security and operations from a single intuitive interface.
The Genetec Transit Portfolio enables key stakeholders to work in sync using a solution that unifies wayside and onboard security with operational and intelligence products that leverage their existing security infrastructure to bring additional insights.
Unified security and operations platform
Most on-board and wayside systems are built on separate, closed architectures that require costly custom updates and integrations to communicate with other systems in a limited way.
Transitioning to a single, open platform under a single pane of glass helps unify systems while laying the foundation for coordinated processes, efficient incident response, and collaborative work.
A unified system establishes an infrastructure that facilitates sharing data while keeping it secure
This makes it easier to build internal processes to increase an agency’s overall operational efficiency. Additionally, transit agencies are increasingly being solicited for information from external partners (neighbouring transit agencies, law enforcement, city services, etc.). A unified system establishes an infrastructure that facilitates sharing data while keeping it secure.
“To meet evolving demands and travellers’ expectations, transit agencies need to find creative ways to provide a safe and seamless journey for their customers, while also having the right systems and protocols in place to ensure efficient operations”, said Jermaine Santoya, Industry Marketing Manager for Intelligent Mobility at Genetec. “Using a unified security platform allows them to track all events in their vehicles and premises, record and retrieve actionable information efficiently, and provide an optimal experience for all commuters.”
Genetec Transit Portfolio
- Genetec Transit Portfolio is the Genetec Security Centre platform which unifies video management, access control and Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) capabilities.
- Security Centre Omnicast™ video management system (VMS), transit agencies can monitor their infrastructure and vehicles to help protect commuters and staff using a wide range of cameras, encoders, and CCTV equipment.
- Security Centre Synergis™ access control system secures entrances for staff and commuters, improves compliance, while leveraging existing network and third-party access control devices.
- Security Centre AutoVu™ automatic licence plate recognition (ALPR) makes it easier for parking management teams to enforce parking restrictions by locating and counting vehicles of interest like buses, taxis, and car-sharing services, and providing a real-time inventory of vehicles on access roads and in monitored parking lots.
Fleet and vehicle monitoring
The Genetec transit portfolio also includes a number of transit-specific capabilities:
- Security Centre Fleet Monitoring: provides a unified, non-proprietary solution, to configure and interact with the different devices on board each vehicle in a fleet to provide live video, GPS localisation, and vehicle telematics.
- Security Centre Transportation Sensor Management: ingests data from a wide variety of sensors to count people or vehicles entering the premises, track occupancy, and serve as triggers for procedures.
- Sipelia™ Communications Management: extends a transit organisation’s security with SIP-based communications that promotes collaboration between colleagues through embedded audio and video calls while allowing operations staff to manage public address systems as well as incoming and outgoing calls with intercom devices.
Additions to security portfolio
The portfolio also includes a number of additional options including:
- Genetec Mission Control is a collaborative decision management system that empowers transit agencies to use their existing sensors and security devices to collect and qualify data to identify complex situations and incidents. Once incidents are identified, the system launches a response that allows operators to follow transit-specific processes and meet compliance requirements.
- The Genetec Clearance collaborative investigation management system can help speed up investigations by allowing agencies to securely collect, manage, and share evidence from different sources with both internal and external stakeholders.
- Streamvault is a line of turnkey security infrastructure solutions that range from workstations to fully furnished servers and hardened onboard computers for vehicle fleets.