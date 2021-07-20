According to the latest report, from research organisation – Omdia, Genetec Inc, a globally renowned technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, has once again been recognised as the fastest-growing access control software provider in the world.
The report shows Genetec displacing traditional access control vendors, and claiming the number two position globally (up from 4th in 2019).
Access control software provider
“While the global access control software market was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and declined in 2020, Genetec grew by more than 30% globally, gaining ground in both the Americas region and becoming a top 10 vendor in EMEA,” said Bryan Montany, Physical Security Analyst at Omdia.
Genetec credits its continued growth to the strength of its unified security platform, Security Center, which features access control solutions that easily tie in with video surveillance, ALPR, analytics, and more. Traditionally a proprietary market, the access control industry has now shifted to a more open one with customers looking to migrate to a cyber-secure open-architecture access control solution that allows them to choose hardware that is best suited to their needs.
Security Center Synergis
Security Center Synergis connects to a large and growing selection of third-party access control devices
As a truly open system, Security Center Synergis, connects to a large and growing selection of third-party access control devices. This allows organisations to choose the hardware that addresses their security needs and objectives, while avoiding the long-term setbacks of closed solutions.
Seamlessly unified with video and other security systems, Synergis delivers operational and security insights, there by leading to more informed decisions and improved operations.
Upgrading to latest support technology
With Synergis, organisations can upgrade to the latest supported technology at any time, move at their own pace, and work within their available budget. Synergis is designed to evolve with a customer’s changing needs, simplifying their migration process, while providing a return on their investment.
“While many traditional access control vendors have gone through mergers and acquisitions to maintain market share, Genetec has grown organically, taking a radically different approach with innovative, nonproprietary solutions that meet the needs of this rapidly transforming market,” said Guy Chenard, Chief Commercial Officer, Genetec, Inc.
#1 in video surveillance software
According to another recently published Omdia report (Video Surveillance & Analytics Market Share Database – 2021, Genetec was recognised as #1 in video surveillance software globally, outpacing market growth, in both VMS and Windows-based recorders categories.
These figures coupled with the company’s global growth in access control software, underscore its market leadership and the benefits of a unified platform.