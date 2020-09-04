General Dynamics Missions Systems and Dedrone, the provider of airspace security, announces their strategic counter-drone partnership, providing General Dynamics’ global network with access to Dedrone’s complete drone detection and defeat technology.
As part of this strategic agreement, General Dynamics Mission Systems becomes a value-added reseller for Dedrone’s counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities and has made a significant equity investment in Dedrone. General Dynamics will exclusively supply Dedrone’s counter-drone technology to their global defence, civil government, intelligence, and critical infrastructure customers.
Unmanned aerial systems
“The intrusion of private and restricted airspace by unmanned aerial systems is one of the fastest-growing threats facing our customers, and Dedrone’s counter UAS technology platform is the market-leading solution to defeat those threats,” said Chris Brady, president of General Dynamics Mission Systems and a newly appointed member of Dedrone’s advisory board. “We’re excited to partner with Dedrone to provide counter-drone capabilities to our global customer base.”
The Dedrone C-UAS technology portfolio combines machine-learning software with hardware sensors
In the counter-drone technology market, Dedrone’s exclusive focus on C-UAS detection and defeat have enabled them to become a pioneer with the rare distinction of having production systems fielded and in operational use worldwide. The Dedrone C-UAS technology portfolio combines machine-learning software with best-in-class hardware sensors, electronic attack methods such as smart jamming, and defeat weapons to provide early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats.
Airspace security systems
Dedrone’s capabilities are used by hundreds of customers globally, including the U.S. military, allied and coalition forces, correctional facilities, airports, utilities, and corporations, as well as other public and private organizations.
“Dedrone is thrilled to be partnering with General Dynamics Mission Systems, a leader in building smarter mission-critical products and systems,” shares Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone. “With General Dynamics, Dedrone’s technology will reach a broad, global customer base, opening opportunities to provide mission-critical airspace security systems to customers both in the U.S. federal and defence sectors, as well as their global critical enterprise security customers.”