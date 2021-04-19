Global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security, has launched Gallagher Care Plan, a tailored system and support package, designed to deliver significantly more value to software maintenance customers.
Gallagher Care Plan
Through the Gallagher Care Plan, customers will have access to added value and benefits, including an extension of the current five-year hardware warranty on selected Gallagher security solutions, allowing customers total warranty protection for up to 10 years.
As with a number of recent product and service offerings, Gallagher will provide Care Plan at no cost to customers in their software maintenance programme.
Optimising system configuration
Gallagher Care Plan was developed in response to Gallagher’s Voice of the Customer programme, which highlighted an opportunity to help customers optimise their system configuration, gain a wider understanding of Gallagher solutions, and maximise the value of their investment.
Through this new initiative, customers have access to support across four key areas: product releases and warranty, training, advisory services, and development, complementing the support and service offerings that they receive from their integrator.
Innovating solutions
Care Plan gives customers peace of mind that their Gallagher investment is optimised and protected now"
Gallagher’s Global General Manager for Security, Mark Junge said, “Care Plan gives customers peace of mind that their Gallagher investment is optimised and protected now, and in the long term. Gallagher’s commitment to bringing innovative solutions to market, combined with benefits such as an incredible ten-year warranty, makes Care Plan an industry leading initiative.”
Mark Junge adds, “It also represents an exciting opportunity for us to work closer with our customers and, along with integrators, deliver greater customer value through a broader collection of support offerings than ever before.”
Online and in-person training courses
As part of Gallagher’s commitment to product training and education, Gallagher Care Plan offers online and in-person training courses for customers, so that they can gain a deeper understanding of how their security system works, helping customers utilise their solution in the best way for their site’s unique needs.
In the last 12 months, over 7,000 security professionals around the world have enrolled in Gallagher’s online training certifications. Customer operator and administration training will continue to be made available through the Gallagher Care Plan at no additional cost, with further online courses being continually added.
Security Health Check and Contact Tracing Report
Gallagher Care Plan adds to Gallagher’s long history of delivering outstanding value, including an industry renowned warranty and the award-winning Security Health Check and Proximity and Contact Tracing Report tools, both made available free-of-charge to Gallagher’s customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.