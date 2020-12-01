Download PDF version
Security manufacturer, Gallagher, is excited to release Command Centre v8.40, the latest version of their world-class security and site management software. Command Centre v8.40 introduces the future of photo ID – the Mobile Connect Digital ID – along with a number of improvements that offer sites even greater flexibility for managing their security.

Gallagher’s Digital ID removes the cost and inconvenience of issuing physical photo ID cards, instead providing a secure, on-phone and digital alternative through Gallagher Mobile Connect.

Command centre software

Keeping security systems up to date is one of the best ways customers can keep themselves protected"

Digital ID streamlines ID provisioning with the ability to issue and revoke IDs remotely, while real-time updates with Command Centre keep IDs permanently up to date.

Our regular Command Centre software releases allow us to deliver the latest security technology into the hands of our customers,” says Meredith Palmer, Chief Product Officer at Gallagher. “Keeping security systems up to date is one of the best ways customers can keep themselves protected. With cyber threats on the rise, Command Centre v8.40 features improvements to enhance both cyber and physical security.”

Minimising false alarms

Enhancements to Gallagher’s Monitored Pulse Fence help to maximise detection capabilities while minimising false alarms. A range of health and safety enhancements as well as improvements to third party integrations, including a new integration with ThyssenKrupp Elevators, offer a more seamless user experience.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Command Centre v8.40 also enables sites to issue mobile credentials to visitors and contractors from the Visitor Management reception client, helping to reduce direct human contact. Command Centre v8.40 was released on 16 November 2020.

AI in security: The crystal ball you’ve been waiting for
AI in security: The crystal ball you’ve been waiting for

One of the biggest trends in security and technology today is centered around solutions that take advantage of the wealth of connected security systems and devices powering the organisations all over the world. As the number of cloud-powered systems and sensors have massively grown in recent years, security leaders in the private and public sectors have started to look at ways to leverage the data from these devices to better the lives of employees, customers, and residents. But while the dream of creating a smarter, safer environment remains the top priority for organisations throughout the world especially as they continue to face the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, a myriad of factors hold security leaders back from implementing more advanced technologies across their infrastructures. AI as a disruptor of physical security One of the main reasons being that the advent of these cloud based technologies indubitably generate massive amounts of data that hamper any practical use by security professionals and often times create cognitive overload and paralysis by analysis. A myriad of factors hold security leaders back from implementing more advanced technologies across their infrastructures Organisations face the challenge of trying to answer numerous questions using the big data generated by the various systems and technologies. How are they going to handle the influx of information that all these disparate systems generate? How can it be analysed to extract any useful information or insight? What IT security controls are put in place to safeguard the data? How can the data be effectively curated and funneled to the right people at the right time? How can we make our security footprint be more proactive rather than constantly reactive? The answer is artificial intelligence. AI is undoubtedly one of the bigger disrupters in the physical security industry and adoption is growing at a rapid rate. And it’s not just about video analytics. Rather, it is data AI, which is completely untapped by the security industry. Improving your competitive advantage Today, all divisions of an enterprise are trying to leverage AI and big data to improve their competitive advantage and bottom line, including accounting, sales and marketing, material sourcing, and research and development. We need to ensure that the physical security industry realises they can significantly benefit from better, faster, and more accurate intelligence from the now unstructured, bottomless silos of security data; only then will this result in positioning physical security from a primarily reactive business to a revolutionary new proactive environment. AI is undoubtedly one of the bigger disrupters in the physical security industry and adoption is growing at a rapid rate As an industry, we need to focus on reinventing how security personnel and safety resources are allocated in the public safety and corporate security industry. And it all has to start with intelligence derived from big data using AI. Security leaders in the physical security and law enforcement industry can combine multiple data sources with predictive and prescriptive analytics and artificial intelligence to inform and dynamically deploy personnel, assets, and technologies. This approach drives automation of their current manual processes to maximise the effectiveness and efficiency of their entire security operations. Intelligently predicting the future? Bottom line: AI can change up your security game by automatically deciphering information to predict the future using a wide range of sources and data that have been collected, whether past, present, and future. That’s right; you can look into the future. By grabbing a hold of this AI-powered crystal ball, decision-makers can perform long-term strategic planning and informed day-to-day operational decision making. And what’s more, AI powered platforms are software-based, often delivered using as-a-service business models that empower security personnel to go beyond traditional static business intelligence visualisation and reporting systems to transformative dynamic, predictive and prescriptive decision-making environments. Today’s platforms are also not your traditional, old school, expensive PSIMs; they are cost-effective, configurable to your needs and dare we say, easy to operate. Every security leader I have spoken with lately want to extend AI to their security programs. They don't always know precisely where AI will fit, but they understand the need to operationalise more of their security practices. The overall why is that we should all work collaboratively to help organisations across the globe leverage the tools available to transition away from a reactive stance and gain informed insight into the future where we are truly prepared for and one step ahead of what is coming down the road.

