Gallagher Security, a globally renowned company in access control solutions and Invixium, a premier manufacturer of innovative touchless biometric solutions, have announced software integration between Gallagher Command Centre and Invixium’s IXM WEB software.
As part of their COVID-19 response, Gallagher and Invixium collaborated to develop an integrated, user-friendly solution to address the global market's immediate, health-oriented needs.
IXM TITAN with Enhancement Kit
IXM TITAN with Enhancement Kit is Invixium’s flagship biometric reader and hallmark of its COVID-19 solution, which delivers simultaneous face recognition and elevated body temperature detection at the medial canthus (tear duct).
Through this integrated solution, TITAN will now communicate health events, such as temperature screening and mask detection, to Gallagher’s security management platform, Command Centre. Alarm notification events, such as elevated body temperature or the absence of a face mask, will be captured in Command Centre’s Alarm Viewer.
Seamless integration with Command Centre
Seamless integration allows users of Command Centre to perform biometric enrollment and device management
Furthermore, this seamless integration allows users of Command Centre to perform biometric enrollment and device management directly within the Gallagher software, along with two-way synchronisation of cardholders and access groups.
This integration also supports multiple access card assignment (up to 10 cards per cardholder), so businesses that issue more than one card to the same person can fully employ TITAN’s card-reading features.
Touchless face recognition and temperature screening
“At Gallagher, we place high importance on offering our customers high-security solutions that meet their ever changing needs,” said Mark Junge, Global General Manager for Security at Gallagher Security.
Mark adds, “This drive has put us at the forefront of security providers and led us to integrate with Invixium, whose rapid, touchless face recognition and temperature screening (while wearing a protective mask) solution adds highly sought-after features to our portfolio. We are excited about the additional value this integration contributes to creating a safe and assured future for our customers globally.”
User-friendly, intelligent solutions
“COVID-19 has been a wake-up call for security manufacturers,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President of Invixium, adding “As a company focused on creating healthy, safe environments for staff and visitors, this deep integration with Gallagher serves as a testament to our commitment to ensuring security through user-friendly, intelligent solutions. We look forward to continuing our work with Gallagher to build a healthier, more secure future.”
The features of this integration are available from Command Centre v8.30, a Gallagher REST API Licence is required, and IXM WEB version 2.2.57.0, an Invixium IXM Link Licence is required.