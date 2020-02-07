Galaxy Control Systems, a provider of integrated access control and security solutions, will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its flagship System Galaxy and Cloud Concierge Access Control Platforms at ISC West 2020 in booth 6089.
The combined offering of best-in-breed on-premise and Cloud access control solutions provides users the ability to select and implement the solution they need most at the price point they can afford. Also featured will be a highly-versatile IP Intercom Entry System recently added to Galaxy’s product offering that makes entry communications easy and affordable.
“The demand for high performance accessible access control solutions continues to rise as users look for more effective and efficient ways to protect people, property and assets,” said Rick Caruthers, President, Galaxy Control Systems. “By offering both on-premise and Cloud access control platforms, users can implement the solution that best meets their needs and budgets without ever sacrificing performance.”
Enterprise-class access control
System Galaxy offers a comprehensive portfolio of features that can be deployed in any combination
System Galaxy is a complete, enterprise-class access control and security management solution that offers unsurpassed ability to satisfy the requirements of any credential management, access control or security application.
With a highly-intuitive and easy-to-use user interface, System Galaxy offers a comprehensive portfolio of features that can be deployed in any combination to accommodate access control, alarm/event monitoring, intrusion detection, video surveillance, elevator control, identification and credential management, photo imaging and badging, time and attendance, visitor management, reporting, and more.
Cloud Concierge is a powerful suite of cloud-based computing services that provides real-time monitoring, management and control of an access control system from virtually any location where there is Internet access using a PC, tablet, or mobile phone. The solution can be customised for integration with video surveillance, visitor management, elevator control, locks and turnstiles onto a unified platform.
IP intercom entry system
Galaxy Control Systems is also showcasing its new versatile and cost-efficient IP Intercom Entry System
Cloud Concierge is offered in three configurations; on-site user-managed, remote user-managed, remote integrator managed. Cloud Concierge provides users with a highly cost-effective SaaS solution that is highly-attractive to users who could not otherwise afford the capital outlay required to implement physical security solutions with this level of performance.
Galaxy Control Systems is also showcasing its versatile and cost-efficient IP Intercom Entry System. Users can gain entry to a facility using a traditional key fob, a PIN or a Bluetooth credential. System administrators can allow uses to enter a facility via a mobile app, apartment monitors, LCD concierge phone, or POTS line. The powerful browser-based access control solution can be used as a stand-alone product or can be integrated with access and video.
All Galaxy Control System products and software are developed and made in the USA, and maintain the highest levels of certification to meet U.S. government requirements including compliance with the United States Department of Defence (DoD) Risk Management Framework (RMF).