Rachelle Loyear, Vice President of Innovation and Product Management, G4S Americas and Marko Šukilović CPP, Business Development Director and G4S Academy Partner, G4S Serbia, will be sharing their expertise and hosting a discussion on Enterprise Security Risk Management, on Tuesday, 4th May, at the Security Summit 2021.
“The summit is a welcome opportunity after a difficult year to actively engage with our fellow security professionals and share our experiences and expertise,” said Rachelle Loyear, Vice President of Innovation and Product Management at G4S Americas.
Developing integrated security programmes
Rachelle adds, “Businesses across the globe face many different risks on a daily basis, and these risks are constantly evolving. That’s why at G4S, we take a risk management perspective, when thinking about designing and developing integrated security programmes.”
Making the keynote address to the summit will be John Petruzzi, Global President of the ASIS Board of Directors and EVP, Northeast Region for G4S, USA.
ASIS International and G4S partnership
G4S has a long history of supporting ASIS International and the G4S Academy"
John Petruzzi said, “G4S has a long history of supporting ASIS International and the G4S Academy, like ASIS, is all about bringing our global colleagues together. This summit is a great opportunity to share the history of ASIS with the industry and our ambitions to transform ASIS into a truly global association, with not only diversity of race and gender but also diversity of thought, from across the industry.”
John Petruzzi will focus on the globalisation of ASIS International and the top 10 most valuable reasons to be an ASIS member. ASIS International has 34,000 security professionals as members, in 158 countries.
Security Summit 2021
Security Summit 2021 will be a fully digital event, running from Tuesday, 4th May through to Thursday, 6th May, 2021. The summit includes key speakers, virtual booths, case studies, and side events with debates and success stories.
“At our session on May 4, we’ll be introducing participants to concepts and applications of Enterprise Security Risk Management and discussing how it applies to different industries,” said Marko Šukilović, adding “It’s an extremely important and evolving area of security and we’re looking forward to a really engaging session.”
G4S Academy Network
Rachelle and Marko were brought together through the G4S Academy Network and the development of the G4S Academy Risk Assessment Strategy. The G4S Academy provides opportunities for like-minded professionals to engage with one another and share industry knowledge and innovative ideas.