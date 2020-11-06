Fury Motors has served the St. Paul, Minnesota area for more than 50 years. Founded in 1963 as a family-owned and operated business, the dealership offers the community a diversified mix of vehicles and services including new and pre-owned vehicles, financing, auto repair and maintenance. Currently, the dealership employs 115 people locally and is a one-stop-shop for all things automotive and trusted by the community.

Committed to offering quality new and used vehicles for every taste and need, Fury Motors maintains a large and complete inventory of new Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles. With more than $50M in inventory on a 10-acre lot, security has taken on a whole new level of importance since the dealership was founded.

Challenges faced

With the face of retail ever-evolving, challenges commonplace for auto dealerships have not only intensified but evolved, too. The safety and security of employees, customers and assets has taken on a whole new meaning-making visibility into daily operations not just important but critical to business success.

Now more than ever businesses require flexibility, agility and adaptability in their business solutions. This is particularly evident when it comes to solving security challenges. Fury Motors is no exception.

The dealership realised simply recording security events as they happened was no longer enough. It needed to take a proactive stance on protecting its assets.

Security of assets and operations

To provide perspective, Fury Motors’ video security system required constant monitoring to capture events that were time and cost-prohibitive even with a monitoring company. And, if they could afford to have someone watch the cameras 24x7, human observations are subject to error or oversight. Fury Motors relies on remote monitoring to protect its inventory and capture valuable insight

As a result, most video footage was never viewed or put to practical use, so Fury Motors was missing valuable information that could improve the security of assets and its operations.

With no guard on-site, Fury Motors relies on remote monitoring to protect its inventory as well as capture valuable insight into employee behaviour and customer service practices.

When the dealership turned to Global Axiom and Ava, a unified security company, it was losing $7K+ a month to internal theft and operational inefficiency above and beyond losses and damage to inventory.

Global Axiom and Ava Security dealership

Fury Motors realised that it could and should get more value from its remote monitoring service including its intelligent video security system and footage.

The dealership turned to Global Axiom for a monitoring service coupled with Ava Aware to provide the perfect solution to stay a step ahead of criminals and potential losses. And even more importantly, it gives Fury Motors the data intelligence to take business operations to a whole new level with greater efficiency and resource optimisation.

Fury Motors needed a new approach to security. Specifically, a system to capture, analyse and present the big picture data. Everything from monitoring people and assets on the outdoor car lots to technicians doing oil changes in the service bay to the handling of incoming parts and inventory after hours.

Video monitoring solution

Combination of Global Axiom’s remote monitoring expertise and Ava Aware technology is unprecedented The dealership’s new intelligent video monitoring solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning bringing a new level of agility and flexibility to monitoring services allowing Fury Motors’ security operators to quickly review footage from past incidents, increase situational awareness and respond time to evolving situations and capture trend data for developing strategies and making data-driven decisions to prevent future problems. The combination of Global Axiom’s remote monitoring expertise and powerful Ava Aware technology is unprecedented.

Ava Aware allows Fury Motors to accelerate investigations by searching objects and events of interest with speed and precision. Critical when managing $50M+ in inventory.

Four important Ava differentiators

Proactive threat detection

Ava’s intelligent algorithms and self-learning detect abnormal behaviour in specific Fury Motors scenarios and alerts operators in real-time. It intelligently highlights what’s truly relevant from all Fury Motors’ cameras, in real-time, all the time.

Powerful search using machine learning

Fury Motors is now able to search by event and similarity to perform appearance and image detection powered by machine learning capabilities. The dealership is now able to comb through countless hours of video in seconds. Critical in pre-empting theft and invaluable in managing operational efficiency.

Directional audio analytics

Fury Motors’ dealership is expansive with $50M in inventory on-site. The dealership needed a solution like Ava Aware to provide 360-degree coverage with Ava’s innovative acoustic sensors. The cameras identify specific sound patterns to determine the type of sound and its direction, and sends instant alerts to the Ava Aware video management system, providing Fury Motors’ security operators with a complete overview of the surroundings.

Enhanced business and operational insights

Fury Motors security and operations teams now have more situational awareness and insights. The dealership can monitor and count people and vehicles, watch smart maps to understand hot spots or high traffic areas to manage occupancy and shift scheduling and ultimately, improve customer service.

Improved operational efficiency

Fury Motors is positioned to carry on for another 50+ years as a leader in the St. Paul, Minnesota market. Management team is able to review past events, respond to changes in real-time and enhance operational efficiency with real data

With its new improved monitoring service powered by analytics, the dealership’s management team is able to both review relevant past events but more importantly, proactively respond to situational changes in any environment via real-time alerts to prevent situations from occurring. Similarly, management is able to improve operational efficiency with real data.

Ava’s technology

Ava’s mobile technology allows investigators to immediately search footage across multiple video cameras from the field to decrease the time-to-target and save hours of investigation and suspect-tracking. Again, creating significant operational efficiencies and increasing the likelihood to prevent and/or recover lost assets.

Video analytics

Video analytics has also allowed Fury Motors to create customised alerts allowing the dealership to take a proactive and preventative response to a variety of problems. This need gained significance in the wake of health and safety guidelines put in place for COVID-19 and since has allowed Fury Motors to improve customer service by being more in tune with employee response times to customers on the lot.

Data analytics

The ability to detect both patterns and anomalies using Ava’s powerful data analytics is empowering Fury Motors to enforce compliance and respond to important company mandates in the short term while improving operations and protecting employees and customers in the long-term.

Win-Win partnership

“The Ava Aware solution combined with the Global Axiom remote monitoring service has been a tremendous win. Not only have our losses been eliminated but more importantly the headaches around dealing with those losses are gone as well. Our goal is for our customers to feel safe on our lot no matter when they choose to shop. They should feel comfortable that if they drop their car off for service or trust us with it for repair we will keep it safe. The Ava / Global Axiom solution provides this level of service and allows us to stay focused on serving our customers,” Fury Motor’s Owner, Tom Leonard.