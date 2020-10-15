Fugue, the company putting engineers in command of cloud security, announced next-generation cloud security posture management (CSPM) capabilities to help customers bring their cloud infrastructure into compliance and demonstrate that cloud environments adhere to enterprise security policies.
The new features leverage Fugue’s cloud state machine, which captures every resource configuration over time in a cloud environment, and Fugue’s policy engine based on Open Policy Agent (OPA), the open source standard for policy-as-code. Fugue’s cloud state machine and OPA-based policy engine provide customers with continuous visibility into the full configuration state and security posture of their entire cloud footprint.
Third party business intelligence
With Fugue’s new data warehouse, teams can leverage this data to use with their third party business intelligence (BI) and security information and event management (SIEM) tools to gain better insights into their cloud environments.
New integrations with Google Cloud’s Looker Business Intelligence Platform access data from the data warehouse to deliver advanced out-of-the-box reporting and data analytics capabilities that help teams understand their cloud security posture in full context while radically streamlining compliance audits.
Enterprise cloud environments
“Fugue has simplified the process of maintaining and demonstrating compliance for our cloud environment, a task that now requires fewer resources and a fraction of the time,” said Dale Courtney, IT Manager at Emsi. “With Fugue, we now have access to the full configuration and compliance history of our cloud and can analyse that data and create our own custom reports in ways we haven’t been able to before.”
“Today’s dynamic and complex enterprise cloud environments - and the modern attacks that put them at risk - have far outpaced the ability of repurposed datacenter tools to keep data secure,” said Phillip Merrick, CEO of Fugue.
Demonstrated cloud compliance
“Cloud is 100% software-defined, making cloud security a software engineering problem, not a traditional security analysis one. Fugue’s next-generation CSPM takes a software engineering approach to cloud security so our customers can get their cloud configurations into compliance quickly and ensure they stay that way - without ever slowing them down.”
Fugue’s next-generation CSPM capabilities empower teams to continuously demonstrate compliance using:
- The data warehouse that provides access to the complete configuration and compliance history of their cloud infrastructure environments for use with third party BI and SIEM tools.
- Advanced reporting with Google Looker that makes it easy to demonstrate cloud compliance to management and auditors - including historical audits.
- Configuration state modeling of every resource, relationship, and configuration attribute to understand cloud security in full context and over time.
- Policy-as-code analysis using OPA that automatically assesses the security posture of cloud infrastructure environments and delivers a detailed and prioritised path to bring them into compliance.
- Interactive, exportable visual maps that create a shared understanding across teams of what’s running in a cloud environment, including all resource relationships and security vulnerabilities.
Eliminate cloud misconfiguration
Fugue identifies cloud misconfiguration and compliance violations and helps teams eliminate it with:
- Cloud configuration baselining and drift detection to understand every change made to a cloud environment and whether those changes violate policy or introduce misconfiguration vulnerabilities.
- Configuration drift reporting that includes detailed remediation feedback and API-based integrations so teams can get the notifications they need, when they need them.
- Baseline enforcement that makes security-critical configurations self-healing by automatically remediating unauthorised change - without the need for automation scripts or the risk of unintended destructive events.
Software development lifecycle
Fugue empowers engineers to find and fix cloud security and compliance issues early in the software development lifecycle with:
- On-demand policy checks for dev environments to identify security issues and get the feedback needed to remediate them and move forward.
- An API to integrate cloud security in CI/CD pipelines that automatically run policy checks on cloud infrastructure configurations prior to deploying to production.
- Infrastructure-as-code validation with Regula, Fugue’s open source tool that applies the same OPA policy-as-code rules used to assess running cloud environments.
Industry compliance standards
Fugue provides turnkey support for industry compliance standards including CIS Foundations Benchmarks, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Fugue supports custom enterprise policies using OPA and provides the Fugue Best Practices framework to protect against advanced misconfiguration exploits that compliance standards miss.
Fugue offers Enterprise and Team plans under a 30-day free trial, and the free Fugue Developer plan for individual engineers. It takes 15 minutes to get up and running with Fugue.