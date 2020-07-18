If the whole design of one’s site perimeter protection project seems tedious and time-consuming, one should know that a solution exists to make things easier. FoxTool is a free tool offered by the French company Foxstream that specialist in video analysis, to design a project and have a concrete overview of the necessary material to carry it out.
Once the FoxTool software has been installed, one is required to simply download a site map (Google Maps image or other) and create 3D blocks in a few clicks, to represent the various obstacles (walls, trees, cars, etc.). Then place the various cameras from the drop-down menu (Foxstream being independent, all the main manufacturers and models are listed) and automatically observe the difference in the detection area.
FoxTool can be a customised tool
FoxTool is regularly updated to optimise the software and update the camera lists with new references from different manufacturers. The latest version of FoxTool has just been released in June 2020. As the list of cameras is not exhaustive, the software also offers the possibility to answer specific needs with a "personalised" mode.
One can enter oneself the precise characteristics of the camera one wants to install, in order to check the impact on the detection field and its suitability for the project.
Security solution
3D functionalities take into account the camera’s height, tilt, focal length, sensor size, and ground areas that Foxstream’s analysis takes into account. The FoxTool study guarantees a complete and concrete security solution, while involving the end customer in addition to the integrator.
Many features enrich the software to allow one to share and prepare the project effectively: the created plan can be exported as an image, comments can be added to the plan to facilitate customer/integrator communication or ask questions, raise a problem, highlight a specific need, etc. Detailed reports include the description of each camera, useful information on detection distances, 3D images and a summary.