Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, has launched the portable and autonomous ForensicScope Regula 4125.

The new device enables ID verification in any place and environment: at border and inland checkpoints, at airports, in transport, etc. Although the Regula 4125 is only smartphone-sized, it is capable of performing a wide range of document checks typical for professional forensic equipment.

Integrity of most security features

The new Regula 4125 is particularly effective at detecting morphing in photos in identity documents. Face morphing is an insidious threat that often remains undetected due to its nature.

Unlike traditional document counterfeiting, which involves tampering with laminate layers or erasing data (often leaving visible signs of manipulation), morphing involves applying a thin layer of altered imagery over the document’s surface. This preserves the integrity of most security features but introduces subtle irregularities, such as micro-relief differences, gloss variations, and luminescence anomalies.

Morphed ID portrait

To detect morphing, an expert needs specialised equipment. An experiment conducted by a group of scientists in Norway in 2022 proved that humans are rather unable to distinguish a morphed ID portrait with the naked eye.

The Regula 4125 is equipped with a special 250х zoom camera installed at 45 degrees. This sharp angle illuminates the gloss left by the morphed photo printed over the original portrait.

Features of Regula 4125

Highlighted features of Regula 4125:

The device is super compact and can be brought to any checkpoint, inside or outside. Made of high-quality ABS plastic covering the aluminium frame, it is lightweight yet shockproof.

Regula 4125 is absolutely autonomous. It doesn't need external monitors, computers, an internet connection, or software updates. Powered by a built-in lithium-polymer battery, it supports up to 4 hours of continuous operation.

The device is equipped with three cameras: the main one, an infrared (IR) one for full-page visualisation, and a special camera for detecting face morphing. Thanks to the 40х zoom in the main camera and 250х zoom in the camera for morphing detection, the device ensures very detailed examinations.

The Regula 4125 has 15 light sources, which allow experts to visualise phosphorescent inks, and check document security features and printing techniques at a deep level. As a result, all major types of counterfeits can be detected directly on the spot.

Advanced forensic equipment

“There are no rivalled analogs for our ForensicScope Regula 4125 on the market today. It’s a fundamentally new device, which effectively combines the usability of portable tools and the wide functionality of advanced forensic equipment."

"This makes the Regula 4125 a critical asset for law enforcement and border control authorities in their fight against increasingly sophisticated fraud techniques,” says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula.