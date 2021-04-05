FLIR Systems announced the latest T-Series high-performance thermal camera, the FLIR T865. Built for electrical condition and mechanical equipment inspection, and for use in research and development applications, the T865 provides ±1°C (±1.6°F) or ±1% temperature measurement accuracy, a wider temperature range between –40°C to 120°C (-40°F to 248°F), and more on-camera tools for improved analysis.
A free 3-month subscription to FLIR Thermal Studio Pro and FLIR Route Creator and a 1-month subscription to FLIR Research Studio are included with purchase.
Improved accuracy
With ±1 °C (±1.6 °F) or ±1% temperature measurement accuracy, professionals can more confidently inspect and assess equipment health regardless of the time between inspections or changes in environmental conditions. By reducing measurement variation, companies can reliably prevent equipment breakdowns and outages in utility substations, power generation, and distribution, data centres, manufacturing plants, or facility electrical and mechanical systems.
For those in research and development, the improved accuracy provides the temperature measurement detail required to eliminate any guesswork in research, science, and design that uses the visualisation of heat.
T865 features and functions
T865 offers portable and handheld fixed mount options and multiple lens options The T865 offers professionals versatility with portable and handheld fixed mount options for inside and outside work in harsh conditions, and multiple lens options to inspect objects both near and far. The available 6° telephoto lens provides the required magnification for those routinely inspecting the condition of small targets at a distance, such as overhead power lines. For inspections through an IR window, the available 42° wide-angle lens and on-camera transmission 1/2 adjustment ensure safe and accurate measurement of targets within enclosures.
For those needing even more detail of small componentry, the available macro lens, along with the new macro-mode, provides 2x magnification compared to the standard lens. Further, the 640x480 detector resolution, offering 307,200 pixels or the UltraMax™ 1280x960 resolution, offering up to 1,228,800 pixels in FLIR Thermal Studio Standard and Thermal Studio Pro, allows professionals to see images clearly.
Easier inspections and analysis
To make it easier to inspect multiple points with the T865 on the job such as those in power substations, the FLIR Route Creator plug-in installed on camera and Inspection Mode guides the inspector to important targets, planned before the inspection even takes place and documents qualitative and quantitative thermal data.
This helps inspectors spend less time in the field and faceless hassle when creating survey reports. FLIR Thermal Studio Pro also enables professionals to more quickly process thermal images and create compelling reports for customers.
FLIR Research Studio
For research and development applications, when the T865 is connected to a preferred operating system with FLIR Research Studio installed on the camera, an intuitive interface provides the ability to record and evaluate thermal data from multiple cameras and recorded sources simultaneously.
The data can then be saved and shared in workspaces to more easily collaborate with colleagues, saving time and reducing the potential for misinterpreted data due to missing information. The FLIR T865 is available globally today and through FLIR authorised distributors.