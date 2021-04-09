The Boson camera core represents the best in FLIR high-performance uncooled thermal imaging technology within a small, lightweight, and low-power package. Additionally, FLIR partners and customers will have the option to purchase radiometric versions that can capture the temperature data of every pixel in the scene.
Boson radiometric camera
The new Boson radiometric camera core comes in two versions, 640 x 512 or 320 x 256 resolutions, with multiple lens configurations and the ability to capture temperature data for quantitative assessment.
The camera core is meant for use in systems across a variety of applications, including in firefighting, surveillance, security, unmanned systems, industrial inspection, and fixed-asset monitoring.
Featuring ‘Spot Meter Accuracy’ software
Featuring radiometric accuracy provides ±5 °C (±8 °F) or ±5% temperature measurement accuracy, the Boson Radiometric cameras include a ‘Spot Meter Accuracy’ software feature that provides an assessment of how accurate a given temperature measurement appears in the scene.
Available as telemetry data accessed through the Boson SDK or the Boson graphical user interface (GUI), this feature provides guidance across five confidence grades, offering in-the-moment assessment to help improve temperature measurement confidence.
Accounting for dynamic ambient temperatures
The 'Spot Meter Accuracy' software feature gives operators the ability to account for dynamic ambient temperatures
In addition, the 'Spot Meter Accuracy' software feature gives operators the ability to account for dynamic ambient temperatures, along with the ability to configure measurements prior to operation, including adjusting emissivity and thermal gain settings. These functions are crucial for outdoor environments and the swift movements of unmanned aerial drones and automated ground vehicles.
The software also offers inspection and assessment features, including spot meters and windows that pinpoint temperature measurement in the scene that the camera is focused on and atmospheric correction capabilities, during post-processing analysis.
Thermal imaging experts
The Boson family of thermal imaging cores is an important part of the 40-plus years of thermal imaging expertise that FLIR Systems offer. As a result of this expertise, the Boson thermal imaging cores utilise a high sensitivity 12-micron pixel pitch detector that provides high-resolution thermal imaging in a small, low power, light weight, and turnkey package.
All Boson cores feature FLIR infrared video processing architecture, noise reduction filtres and local area contrast. The imaging processing capabilities accommodate industry-standard communication interfaces, including visible CMOS and USB. FLIR Boson Radiometric cores are available globally through FLIR and preferred distributors.