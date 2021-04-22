FireEye, Inc., the intelligence-led security company, has announced the expansion of its Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, now equipped with a powerful, multi-vendor XDR capability and also introduced its newest module – Mandiant Automated Defense.
Mandiant Automated Defense
Mandiant Automated Defense is the latest module available in the Mandiant Advantage platform, joining the Mandiant Threat Intelligence and Mandiant Security Validation modules.
Organisations struggle to consistently, quickly, and accurately assess and investigate the multitude of alerts received by their security operations centers (SOC) daily. In February 2021 alone, Mandiant Automated Defense reduced more than 52 billion customer alerts, down to less than 700 prioritised investigations.
Intelligent SaaS interface
Mandiant Automated Defense increases its ability to scale its unique expertise and intelligence as software
Formerly Respond Software’s virtual analyst product, Mandiant Automated Defense dramatically increases Mandiant's ability to scale its unique expertise and intelligence as software, delivered through an easy-to-deploy SaaS interface.
“Skill shortages, an overwhelming number of alerts, and even misconfigured tools all contribute to the challenges faced by the modern SOC,” said Christopher (Chris) Key, Executive Vice President of Products, Mandiant Solutions, adding “Our customers have been asking us for technology that embeds Mandiant expertise and intelligence into their environments at scale – Mandiant Automated Defense is another of our products that does just that.”
Enhanced cyber security
Mandiant Automated Defense addresses the people, process, and technology challenges faced by cyber security defenders in the SOC. Automated Defense allows security analysts to triage alerts from the security stack at machine speed, scale, and consistency using data science and machine learning.
This automated triage process is designed to enable security personnel to prioritise and focus on the most relevant threats, reducing time wasted on false positives.
Intelligence-driven approach to security operations
“Enterprises are truly changing the way they manage security operations,” said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst and Fellow, Enterprise Strategy Group, adding “Through Respond Software, Mandiant has added an innovator in security operations that can help enable security teams better serve customers, increase productivity, and achieve better cyber security business outcomes. Mandiant Automated Defense can help customers truly work without boundaries – outside of their current tools and processes.”
Mandiant Advantage is an intelligence-driven approach to security operations. Without a significant increase in human expertise, it is impossible for organisations to win the global war on cybercrime.
Accessible and automated security solutions
Mandiant Advantage productises attacker expertise and threat intelligence capabilities into accessible, automated solutions that instantly provide the scale and capability that security teams so desperately need.
Supporting more than 60 security technologies, cloud platforms and network management tools, the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform works with best-of-breed, multi-vendor controls to deliver state-of-the-art XDR capabilities.
The Mandiant Advantage platform now includes three modules:
- Mandiant Threat Intelligence
- Mandiant Security Validation (formerly Verodin)
- Mandiant Automated Defense (formerly Respond Software)