Globally renowned biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) has launched a new solution for the PC market. Following several successful integrations in Chromebooks, biometric authentication is in increased demand as a more convenient and secure authentication method for both consumer and enterprise PCs.
Growing application of biometrics
Fingerprints’ new solution is tailored for use across a growing number of different form factors and use cases, including notebooks, 2-in-1 convertibles, and PC accessories. It is expected that the first PCs integrating this new offering to be launched during 2020.
The software solution is compatible with Windows 10 operating system and can be used in combination with a broad range of Fingerprints’ touch sensors. It interfaces with Windows Hello and is compliant with Microsoft Enhanced Sign-in (SecureBio), meeting both the biometrics and security requirements of Microsoft.
Compatible touch sensors
Fingerprints’ portfolio of compatible touch sensors is available in various shapes, coatings and customisable colours to support different designs and placements. This could include being built into the power button, placed on the side, on the palm rest, or even on the keyboard.
“Market demand for biometrics within the PC market is growing, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication,” said Ted Hansson, Senior Vice President of Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.
Ted adds, “These solutions allow PC users, whether for personal or business purposes, to use their fingerprints to safely store their credentials and authenticate themselves with Windows Hello to unlock their PC, login, or make secure payments. All, crucially, without the hassle of using passwords or PIN codes which are easily forgotten and offer a second-rate user experience.”
Fingerprints new PC solution
Fingerprints’ research reveals the majority of consumers (66%) are tired of PINs and passwords, with 41% admitting to using the same password across services and apps. Meanwhile, 51% would prefer using biometrics to authenticate themselves.
Fingerprints new PC solution comes with superior software features for increased end-user convenience and security:
- FPC OneTouch: A smart wake-up function - always ready to go, without the need to boot up.
- FPC QuickTouch: Fast verification and user-matching, from touch to unlock.
- FPC EvoTouch: A constantly learning, smart algorithm that adapts to changing user conditions.
- Low False Rejection Rate (FRR) <3% at 1/100,000 False Acceptance Rate (FAR).
The consumer PC solution is available for commercial integration. The solution for enterprise PC is also available for sample and demonstration and will reach commercial status during Q4 2020.