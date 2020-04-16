FIBARO, a global manufacturer of smart home wireless systems, along with internationally renowned access control solutions provider SALTO Systems, announced that it has added SALTO Danalock V3 Smart Locks to deliver the best and smartest all-around solutions for home security.
SALTO Danalock V3 Smart Locks
The new technology will allow FIBARO users to incorporate SALTO Danalock V3 Smart Locks into their smart home ecosystem, allowing electronic access control from a mobile application and remote controls that control home appliances at the same time from one place via a smartphone or tablet.
“SALTO Systems is pleased to partner with renowned IoT providers like FIBARO to help deliver convenient and robust electronic access control solutions that work seamlessly within a smart home ecosystem. SALTO shares FIBARO’s commitment to providing cutting-edge and comprehensive technology,” said Iñigo Unanue - Global Residential Business Lead at SALTO Systems.
Smart home security and access control
The process of designing, prototyping, and testing new devices is quite an expensive process"
“The process of designing, prototyping, and testing new devices is quite an expensive process, and the Internet of Things world requires a combination of competences from very remote areas. Therefore, our focus was always on combining essential knowledge of other entities and merging technologies between manufacturers via the FIBARO system by using integrations. Today we are taking the next step ahead and strengthening our cooperation with SALTO Systems by introducing reliable products with confirmed quality,” said Adam Krużyński, FIBARO CEO.
The SALTO Danalock and FIBARO integration include:
- Integration between SALTO Danalock V3 Smart Locks and FIBARO through Z-Wave Wireless Protocol
- SALTO Danalock Smart Lock can be easily connected with anti-burglary or fire protection systems within one simple app
- Mobile, remote, and scheduled locking and unlocking
- Creation and management of PIN Entry Codes
- Management of access rights
- Creation and management of smart home scenarios for residents, visitors, caretakers, and dog walkers
Keyless and mobile smart access control solutions
SALTO Systems, a recognised global company in the field of innovative keyless and mobile smart access control solutions, offers flexible residential solutions for a multitude of installations, including homes, multi-family housing, high-end residential homes, and rental properties. SALTO residential solutions are easy-to-install or retrofit, open via keyless and mobile options, and can connect to smart home hubs and devices like thermostats and alarms via a variety of technologies including BLE, Z-Wave/ZigBee/HomeKit.
FIBARO is a global brand based on IoT technology that provides solutions for building and home automation. In just a few years’ time, the FIBARO smart home system has spread throughout six continents, becoming one of the most advanced in the world. FIBARO products are entirely created and manufactured in Poland, both the company’s head office and manufacturing facility, with nearly 400 employees located near Poznan. FIBARO’s mission is to enrich people’s lives by providing modern solutions that facilitate a comfortable, friendly, and safe home environment.