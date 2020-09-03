FelenaSoft announced the release of Xeoma software version capable of detecting people that are or are not wearing protective facial masks. With the start of the pandemic a facial mask has become an essential part of the everyday life and an integral element of the safety rules in many governments. Thanks to current technological advances, cutting-edge solutions like Xeoma can aid humanity in the struggle.

Xeoma’s Mask Detector is a fully automated, artificial intelligence-powered feature designed to detect people who are not wearing facial masks and who are thus putting surrounding people at risk. It can also work in reverse order (detect people in masks) - for example, for statistics purposes. The authorised personnel will be automatically notified (via email/SMS) upon detection of people who do not have facial masks on, which allows to react promptly to the threat of spreading the virus.

Moreover, video and photo evidence of all detected cases of disobedience to government safety rules will be retained for the specified amount of time on- or off-premises, or even mailed to the authorised official. Using artificial intelligence and neural network mechanisms for face recognition, the module cannot just spot, but also identify the offender. Connected to fine-imposing systems, it can be a part of a complex solution that helps detect, identify and punish the rule-breaker.

The inevitability of punishment has accumulative snowballing effect slowly turning the system's type from “post-incident” into “proactive”. Features like Mask Detector alone can significantly reduce the number of cases of non-compliance to safety rules and restrain the spread of COVID-19. But Xeoma has a lot more to offer.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in enforcing the law regarding the allowed number of people staying within a confined area. Xeoma’s Visitors Counter module helps automatically count the number of people leaving or entering the monitored area. Xeoma's AI-powered Color Recognition module can be used as a Fever Detector and greatly facilitate the process of spotting people with elevated body temperature or even mild fever.

No need to have a staff member standing at the entrance with a thermometer gun, risking their lives every day, every hour any more. Allow the tireless machine vision do the job. Also, this module can be used alongside thermal cameras that enhances fever detection even more. During the pandemic the feature of recognising people using Face Recognition is especially demanded to detect ones flouting safety regulations.

Xeoma offers a digital solution to this request: its Face Recognition module uses artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify the person in sight with better accuracy. Social distancing has been proven to be one of the simplest and most effective precaution measures standing in the way of spreading the virus. Xeoma's Social Distance module is coming soon to detect the break of the allowed physical distancing between people.

With Xeoma, the users don’t need to buy a lot of separate devices or solutions. The solution encompasses many of the required tools and features to ensure health and safety during this challenging time. Video surveillance means safety. Safety means life. Powerful video analytics that video surveillance solutions like Xeoma can provide are a sign that video surveillance systems have jumped from simple camera feed storing utilities to effective tools in marketing, business, policing, and process automation.

Xeoma’s module emotions detector recognises eight emotional states (sadness, joy, surprise, disgust, fear, anger, neutral) which helps business owners know customers better and tailor the offers to meet the needs of target audience. More information can be known from the Age and Gender Recognizers to get demographic statistics in reports or in real time. These modules will help to create a perfect advertising strategy that hits the target.

Detection of helmets automatically carries out an estimation of whether or not the necessary safety gear elements are present at a construction site. Reduce the number of accidents, protect the workers by helping them comply with safety regulations - simply, fully automated, affordably.

Detection of forgotten or missing objects can be of use in safe storage to trigger alarms in case valuables are approached to or missing; or in stations (railway, sea, airports) for the system to automatically detect an unattended item even in spite of the constant flow of people around. Xeoma has over 100 of features, including over 30 modules that provide intelligent and flexible video analytics.

It can help automatise routine processes, save on staff, reduce losses and increase profits. More features are added regularly. Developed for over 10 years now, Xeoma is the front-liner software for video surveillance. Responding to needs and challenges of users from all around the globe, it is compatible with nearly all camera models and operating systems.

The solution offers simple interface, affordable pricing policy with no hidden costs, flexible setup to adjust to the user’s goals, coupled with advanced analytics and fast high-quality support team. With over 15 years of experience in video surveillance, video editing, 3D multimedia spheres, Felenasoft has developed trendsetting solutions for various industries, from retail to governmental organisations.

Xeoma can be synchronised with access control systems, security systems and alarms, smart home devices and smart traffic management, and it is not even its full potential. All of the user’s needs can be met in Xeoma, whether they only opt for simple recording or they are willing to build their own cloud service.