Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Fastlane Turnstiles, manufactured by Integrated Design Limited (IDL), have always proven popular in the Middle East due to the elegant design and reliability of the entrance control solutions. But, they don’t just appeal to the region’s desire for elegance.

Behind the beautiful exterior, the intelligent technology facilitates seamless third-party integrations and prevents entrance violations like no other. And, at Intersec in January, IDL will unveil new optical technology which adds additional features to their already sophisticated range of entrance control solutions.

Access-controlled doorways

Visitors to the Fastlane turnstiles stand, S3-E10, will have the opportunity to experience – for the first time – IDL’s new state of the art, anti-climb detection. Also on stand, the wider Glassgate 155 and Glassgate 400 Plus lanes featuring sidegating technology will demonstrate how they detect two people attempting unauthorised side-by-side dual entry.

Two familiar favourites – the Door Detective Plus and the Glassgate 150 – will also feature on stand. With ethernet connectivity and POE options, Door Detective Plus reinforces access control systems by monitoring the throughput of open, access-controlled doorways, corridors, and passageways. It ensures that the ‘one person one door access’ rule is met, overcoming the age-old problem of controlling how many people pass through an access-controlled internal doorway, and in which direction. This latest Door Detective Plus now also features IDL’s Sidegating technology.

Facial recognition system

The Glassgate 150 will also be beautifully integrated with an IDEMIA product

Integrated with the VisionPass facial recognition system by IDEMIA – an access control device that uses an advanced optical unit composed of three cameras (2D, 3D, and infrared) and IDEMIA’s facial recognition algorithm – this powerful combination allows a seamless, touch-free entrance control experience.

The Glassgate 150 will also be beautifully integrated with an IDEMIA product – the MorphoWave compact. Whereas traditionally a user would present a card to a turnstile mounted card reader, when integrated with the Fastlane Glassgate 150 the MorphoWave™ Compact – with its touchless 3D fingerprint technology – allows authorised users to gain access with a simple wave of the hand.

Gaining authorised access

Tony Smith, Major Accounts and Marketing Manager at IDL says: “We are pleased to be returning once again to Intersec, one of the major global security shows. This event provides a great opportunity for us to re-engage with our customers in the region and to showcase some of our new products, integrations, and security features too.”

Our touchless integrations have been well received by users in the Middle East due to improved hygiene, as no physical contact is required to gain authorised access through the turnstiles.” If users are planning to visit Intersec, the IDL team will be available to discuss the pedestrian entrance control requirements and the latest industry trends on stand S3-E10.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Peter George shares Evolv's accomplishments for Q3 2021

Peter George shares Evolv's accomplishments for Q3 2021
Aiphone’s security communication solutions - Configurable IP video intercoms

Aiphone’s security communication solutions - Configurable IP video intercoms
Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner

Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner

In case you missed it

Ensuring connectivity 24 hours a day, every day of the year, for your IoT security devices
Ensuring connectivity 24 hours a day, every day of the year, for your IoT security devices

There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed the way we work. In May 2021, 31% of the countries workforce was still working remotely, with 71% of businesses in professional, scientific, and technical industries remote-working. Work patterns shifting Although the conversation often focuses on office workers, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way many other, non-office sectors operate. In the security industry, since the introduction of lockdowns and social distancing guidelines, the way businesses monitor sites has changed. While in the past, security guards would have patrolled the premises, companies are increasingly opting to use high bandwidth security, deploying CCTV to monitor sites - rather than people. At OV, we believe the only way to ensure CCTV is as trustworthy as a person, is to use a multi-network SIM in the device, ensuring connectivity 24 hours a day – every day. Smart Surveillance Reliable video surveillance means deploying CCTV cameras with the Internet of Things (IoT) Switching to CCTV doesn’t simply mean installing a camera on a wall. To ensure your site is monitored 24-hours a day, with real-time footage available to your staff, reliable video surveillance means deploying CCTV cameras with the Internet of Things (IoT). Smart surveillance not only reduces the need for a security officer on site, but also minimises the reliance on a member of staff continuously monitoring the CCTV footage. Instead, cameras connect to a centrally managed system, so if an emergency happens, it notifies the system. It then sends an instant alert to a designated person or the emergency services. This streamlines the typical monitoring process, removing possibilities of human errors and computer lags, increasing efficiency. And, equally as important, since the COVID-19 pandemic, it removes the reliance on in-person surveillance. Deploying IoT sensors across the site However, the role of a security guard is not always just to monitor and prevent crime. When stationed at a block of offices or flats, an officer often also monitors the premises, ensuring that everything is running smoothly, for example, checking for faults in entry systems and lifts. Though this technically sits with the maintenance team, losing a security guard in place of CCTV could risk losing another pair of eyes on the ground. This risk can be averted, if businesses also deploy IoT sensors across the site, connected to the same centrally managed system as the CCTV. Sensors send data collected in real time Sensors installed into lifts and door entry systems work in a similar way, sending data collected on the object in real time. If an error with the system arises, an instant alert will be sent, and maintenance can be scheduled immediately. Although smart solutions are on the rise, for some businesses, in-person security is still the best or the preferred option. Pre-pandemic, there may typically have been multiple security staff on-site, but to accommodate for social distancing guidelines and fewer people on the premise generally, security guards have increasingly worked solo. Wearable IoT devices for lone workers’ safety The wearable IoT devices have an emergency button and voice access installed Lone working, especially for security personnel, comes with its risks. When faced with emergencies, such as burglaries or violence, the risk of working alone is immediately heightened. To keep lone workers safe, businesses can provide staff with wearable IoT devices. The wearable IoT devices have an emergency button and voice access installed, so in the case of an urgent situation, the wearer can discretely press the button, and it will immediately alert the monitoring station, who will be able to hear what is happening at the incident location. Furthermore, wearable IoT devices can also monitor key health markers and regular movement, so if a worker either stops moving for a prolonged time, or their health markers suddenly change, an alert will immediately be sent to a pre-agreed contact, or the emergency services, to send out help instantly. Connectivity, the key to the seamless operation of IoT While this technology can protect businesses and staff, it can also help to remove instances of human errors, when inaccuracies can still occur. Ultimately, we’re handing the baton of trust over from person to tech. So, if smart technology is to perform as we expect it to, it must be connected to a reliable network. Connectivity is the key to the seamless operation of IoT, because without it, devices cannot work and losing connection for the security industry is not an option. A business needs to trust that security equipment will do its job, after all, the safety of their site and staff is in the ‘hands’ of it. Multi-network SIM is the safest option Not only are multi-network SIMs the safest option for ensuring connectivity, but they are also invaluable To confidently trust in IoT, a multi-network SIM is the safest option. Using a single network means that if that provider experiences issues or outages, so will the equipment. Whereas, with a multi-network provider, if one network drops, it will simply switch to another in the area, in order to ensure reliable security 24 hours a day. Not only are multi-network SIMs the safest option for ensuring connectivity, but they are also invaluable, as the security industry assesses the short-term future of mobile connectivity. Whether it is the closing down of 2G and 3G networks, or the availability of new technologies, such as LTE-M or 5G, opting for a multi-network SIM is the best option available. Smart security solutions as reliable as the connected network Whatever the plans are of the individual networks, a multi-network SIM ensures that you can access older services, such as 2G and 3G, as long as any network continues to supply service, and get the newer technologies, such as LTE-M and 5G, as soon as the first network makes them available. Ultimately, smart security solutions are only as trustworthy as the network they are connected to. As businesses roll out new technologies that rely on connectivity 24 hours a day to perform their job, multi-network providers should be the only option considered and utilised. With a multi-network SIM in a CCTV device, businesses can be confident that their site is monitored and secure, every hour of every day.

Supply and demand: the ways cloud supports a stronger supply chain
Supply and demand: the ways cloud supports a stronger supply chain

Cloud-based applications and platforms revolutionise supply chain management, helping stakeholders scale operations from small businesses to complex enterprises. Cloud supply chain solutions are showing significant increases in implementation – so much so the sheer number of organisations with a cloud solution outpace or far outnumbers the ones that don't. But there is one area that has still not made the switch to the cloud, most often the security department. But the advent of using video surveillance data for other purposes, like real-time transit tracking, is pushing the adoption of video in the cloud forward. Traditional security systems Unlike traditional security systems, cloud video solutions are not limited to providing only security data. Video can be used to enhance warehouse productivity, increase the ROI of transit operations, marginally reduce the loss or damages due to employee safety issues, and uphold the organisation's integrity. Companies spend a lot of time, money, and effort attempting to enhance production The benefits are significant: cloud solutions can change how the supply chain aggregates business data through video and AI. Companies spend a lot of time, money, and effort attempting to enhance production and the supply chain, as it is paramount to the success of a brand. Video, analytics. And the cloud can make it better. Like every other industry, the transportation and logistics market is on the brink of a sea change because of the digital revolution. Reliable supply chain The volume of information and data generated by digital devices and systems allows stakeholders to leverage rich data and combine it to optimise efficiencies, schedules, and planning. Users are starting to see how the cloud and connected devices support a more rapid and reliable supply chain through faster transit times, better loading and unloading methods, prompt product delivery, enhanced safety, and more operational efficiency. Without a doubt, the supply chain has seen the benefits of using the cloud to improve processes and overall success. Some have revolutionised how they track shipments with intelligent mobile applications, while others use cloud-based warehouse management systems to support higher supply chain performance and optimise order management and production planning across warehouse locations. Warehouse management systems Cloud-based security services can optimise the pivotal balance between optimal deliveries And now, cloud-based security platform solutions change how security leaders aggregate safety, security, and business data through video and AI. Using AI technology to identify actionable insights within previously untapped video monitoring and unstructured IoT data is a potential gold mine for businesses in the supply chain sector. Cloud-based security services can optimise the pivotal balance between optimal deliveries, employee safety, and physical security. There is also great potential to improve the supply chain process from end to end. Here's how: As part of the cloud-based security solution, IP cameras and sensors can transmit data directly to the cloud, eliminating the need for on-premises systems like DVRs and NVRs. In the case of network disconnection, data is protected, so no information is lost in the face of downtime. All the data capture is transmitted to the cloud, allowing all authorised personnel to access the data as needed. Cloud security solution For any organisation with a decentralised infrastructure, finding the red thread across sites can be difficult. For organisations distributed across geographies, this can lead to a lack of communication regarding stock acquisition, movement across facilities, and potential delays in deliveries. A cloud security solution is designed to centralise all data irrespective of the geographical distance between facilities. Stakeholders can view precisely what is happening at a site from any connected device Now, the owner of multiple and distributed logistic centres can view these sites simultaneously or even sequentially. Imagine monitoring the unloading dock areas at all your facilities at one time, allowing you to gain peace of mind that operations are running smoothly. Whether on-site, five miles away, or in a different country altogether, stakeholders can view precisely what is happening at a site from any connected device, whether it is your laptop, smartphone, or iPad. Supporting essential decisions This functionality delivers access to only those devices and sites that you are authorised to access. Using assigned credentials and the power of the network, leaders can access the application from anywhere across the globe. Artificial intelligence in the supply chain supports essential decisions by using cognitive predictions and recommendations on optimal actions. This approach can help enhance overall supply chain performance and help manufacturers predict possible implications across various scenarios in terms of time, cost, and revenue. With AI and the cloud, organisations can monitor different operational parameters and gain operational insights that enable leaders to streamline their services and smoothen out the course of the supply chain from beginning to end. From the moment a product enters a warehouse to the point of its departure, its complete journey can be reviewed via the video surveillance solution. Supply chain organisations The possibilities of cloud solutions are limitless, and new use cases are being identified daily Regular monitoring of the handover of goods to courier vendors can give insights into employee performance. Manufacturers can track orders. Cloud video can help users understand the overall performance of their employees, whether they are at a truck stop, within a warehouse, or delivering to an office building. The possibilities of cloud solutions are limitless, and new use cases are being identified daily. The time is ideal for supply chain organisations to push the boundaries of what's possible with the cloud and help providers proactively address business optimisation, safety, and physical security throughout the process. Advanced technologies, like cloud services, further support a productive supply chain that will lead to increased revenue streams and a successful process as organisations look to optimise operations as digital transformation efforts continue to evolve.

What change would you like to see in security in 2022?
What change would you like to see in security in 2022?

Here’s a news flash: 2022 will be a pivotal year for the security industry. As we enter the new year, continuing change is a safe prediction for any fast-moving, technology-driven marketplace. Recent history confirms the ability of the security industry to shift and adapt to changing conditions and to provide an ever-expanding menu of technology solutions to make the world a safer place. Given that the new year will bring change, what will that change encompass? More to the point, what should it encompass? We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What is the biggest change you would like to see within the security industry in 2022?

Featured white papers
Charting the path to safe cities

Charting the path to safe cities

Download
Assessing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of VMS and NVR systems

Assessing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of VMS and NVR systems

Download
Securing unmanned infrastructure at the network edge

Securing unmanned infrastructure at the network edge

Download
Explore the possibilities for your business on integrated cloud video surveillance and cloud access control

Explore the possibilities for your business on integrated cloud video surveillance and cloud access control

Download
Gunshot detection

Gunshot detection

Download
More events news
MSA safety to showcase cutting-edge and connected safety solutions in Dubai

MSA safety to showcase cutting-edge and connected safety solutions in Dubai
PROMISE Technology to demonstrate their Vess A8000 Series surveillance systems at the Intersec 2022

PROMISE Technology to demonstrate their Vess A8000 Series surveillance systems at the Intersec 2022
Motorola Solutions to showcase their integrated technology ecosystem at Intersec 2022

Motorola Solutions to showcase their integrated technology ecosystem at Intersec 2022
Featured products
Climax Technology KPT-32-BLE - Easy and Secure Access On-the-go

Climax Technology KPT-32-BLE - Easy and Secure Access On-the-go
Dahua XVR1B16H-I 16 Channel Penta-brid 5M-N/1080P Compact 1U 1HDD WizSense Digital Video Recorder

Dahua XVR1B16H-I 16 Channel Penta-brid 5M-N/1080P Compact 1U 1HDD WizSense Digital Video Recorder
Climax FS-mmW-1

Climax FS-mmW-1
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy