Indonesia is set to host the most anticipated 10th NXT CX-DX Summit & Awards which will explore the intersection of Customer Experience (CX) and Digital Transformation, bringing together industry pioneers, innovators, and decision-makers to discuss strategies for driving business growth in the digital age.

Scheduled on the 11th of February 2025 at JW Marriott in Jakarta, Indonesia the summit will feature insights from global thought pioneers, successful case studies, and practical strategies for organisations to navigate and excel in an increasingly digital world.

AI, big data, and automation

As Indonesia accelerates its digital transformation, businesses face an urgent need to align customer experiences with rapidly evolving technological developments.

The conference will feature insightful keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, and effective networking sessions led by global and regional experts. Attendees will gain actionable insights into leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and emerging technologies to drive customer satisfaction, loyalty, and business growth.

Seamless, personalised experiences

This one-day event aims to address the urgent need for businesses to enhance customer engagement and deliver seamless, personalised experiences in a highly competitive market.

With Indonesia's digital economy poised to reach USD 130 billion by 2025, the summit will spotlight how digital tools and emerging technologies like AI, big data, and automation are reshaping customer interactions across industries.

CX & DX landscape

This summit will bring together 150+ key decision makers and will discuss the key areas of interest in Customer Experience and Digital transformation across different industry verticals to showcase how technological deployment has transformed the overall CX & DX landscape in Indonesia.

"We are excited to create a platform where CX & DX Professionals from Indonesia and South East Asia on the whole, discuss the global best practices when it comes to the effective deployment of innovative strategies," shared by Mr. Jordan Abraham and Mr. Pradish Gireesan Co-Founders of Scribe Minds & Media.

Digital transformation

"In our upcoming initiative, we wish to deep dive into specific areas of customer experience and Digital Transformation."

"Customer expectations are evolving faster than ever, and businesses must embrace digital transformation to not only meet these expectations but to anticipate and exceed them."

10th NXT CX-DX Summit and Awards

Goutama Bachtiar, Director of IT Advisory, Grant Thornton Indonesia, mentioned, “The 10th NXT CX-DX Summit and Awards will stand as a beacon of innovation and excellence, where visionary ideas shape the future of customer and digital experiences."

"It’s inspiring to witness how organisations continue to push the boundaries of engagement, leveraging technology and creativity to redefine possibilities. Look forward to celebrating these groundbreaking achievements and the brilliant minds driving them.”

Sustainable and efficient digital government

Kamal Farag, Digital Services Director from Human Resources Development Fund - HRDF – KSA said, “It is a pleasure to be part of the NextGen e-Governance Summit 2024."

"Engaging with industry pioneers and sharing insights on the digital transformation journey in Saudi Arabia was truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing further to this vital initiative that supports our nation's vision for a sustainable and efficient digital government.”

Valuable takeaways

The event is open to professionals across industries including financial services, technology, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and telecommunications.

Whether visitors are C-level executives, marketing professionals, or tech enthusiasts, this conference offers valuable takeaways to elevate strategies and drive measurable results.