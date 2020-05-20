Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, announces an expansion of its technology partnership with CrowdStrike, a pioneer in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, to deliver its new application, Exabeam Ingestor for CrowdStrike, in the CrowdStrike Store.
Exabeam Ingestor for CrowdStrike provides access to endpoint telemetry in the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and enables near real-time data streaming to detect advanced threats via a pre-built connector. This allows customers to augment their endpoint data with Exabeam’s user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) to distinguish normal and abnormal behaviour, helping to identify risky activity indicating a potential attack, even if it has never been seen before.
Complex security management
“By launching an app in the CrowdStrike Store, CrowdStrike and Exabeam deliver a fully-integrated SaaS offering that provides customers with the flexibility to solve complex security management problems, while also adhering to cloud-first and cloud-only procurement mandates,” said Nir Polak, chief executive officer of Exabeam. “Our goal is to empower SOC analysts to detect advanced threats and protect the enterprise, and this new application makes that possible in a robust, yet efficient way.”
The application applies UEBA to near real-time endpoint telemetry in CrowdStrike Falcon
Exabeam Ingestor for CrowdStrike provides yet another way for security teams to harness the power of CrowdStrike endpoint data. With seamless, one-click, cloud-to-cloud integration, the application applies UEBA to near real-time endpoint telemetry in CrowdStrike Falcon without any complexity associated with ingestion and indexing. Further, Exabeam Ingestor for CrowdStrike helps to detect advanced and insider threats with use cases including lateral movement, credential compromise, and data exfiltration.
Advanced security challenges
Via native integration with Exabeam Advanced Analytics, Exabeam Ingestor for CrowdStrike also helps analysts work smarter. With Exabeam, analysts can leverage automatic alert prioritisation and machine-built incident timelines to dramatically decrease investigation times and mean time to respond (MTTR) to incidents.
“With this partnership, we are providing our customers another use case for the industry-leading telemetry of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and the power of the CrowdStrike Store, allowing them to solve for advanced security challenges without adding complexity,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer, CrowdStrike. “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Exabeam and enable our customers to experience the combined power of our solutions.” The Exabeam Ingestor for CrowdStrike is now available in the CrowdStrike store and through Exabeam's reseller channel partners.