Exabeam, the security analytics and automation company, announces the appointment of technology industry veteran and former Splunk marketing leader Sherry Lowe to chief marketing officer (CMO).
Lowe will be responsible for leading the global marketing strategy and will report directly to Ralph Pisani, president, Exabeam. Throughout Lowe’s 20-year career in the technology industry, she has built strategic marketing programs for rapidly growing tech companies such as Expanse, Druva and Splunk.
Annual recurring revenue
Before joining Exabeam she served as the CMO of Expanse, leading the company to its recent acquisition by Palo Alto Networks. During her time there, Lowe hired and scaled a new marketing team for pipeline and demand generation activities that drove a 100% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) year over year.
Lowe also served as the vice president of corporate marketing at Splunk for six years and was a key member of the pre-IPO team, leading to one of the largest tech IPOs of 2012. She was responsible for building and leading corporate marketing and communications during Splunk’s transition to a public company. Under her leadership, the corporate marketing team grew from five to 70 professionals who spanned awareness, customer advocacy, demand generation, corporate communications and global events.
Existing security tools
Exabeam has spent the past few years elevating our product portfolio to be the best in the market"
“Exabeam has spent the past few years elevating our product portfolio to be the best in the market, and Sherry will be responsible for ensuring our messaging aligns with the calibre of our products,” said Pisani. “We are excited to welcome her to the team, as she has a proven track record of raising the ranks of cloud and security companies at similar growth stages.”
“No stranger to outsmarting the odds herself, Lowe transitioned from a highly successful, glass ceiling-breaking career in the male-dominated broadcast sports journalism space, to the competitive Silicon Valley landscape -- and has vastly improved marketing organisations in her path. Her ambition and expertise will be major assets in expanding Exabeam’s presence and leadership in the market.” Over the past six years, Exabeam’s growth has skyrocketed, as a result of its vision to help security organisations outsmart the odds by adding intelligence to existing security tools with the Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP).
Providing strategic clarity
Lowe will be responsible for proliferating the message that Exabeam provides out-of-the box use case coverage, behavioural analytics to detect compromised and malicious users and automation of manual and repetitive tasks at a time where security organisations are understaffed and overwhelmed. “As the cyberthreat landscape becomes more complex in our digital, highly remote world, I look forward to leading marketing in an organisation that provides strategic clarity for struggling security teams,” said Lowe.
“Exabeam is truly focusing on the customer, and I could not be more excited to join CEO Nir Polak, Ralph and the rest of the team in broadening the reach of these important messages. With the tenacity that made me one of the first female sportscasters allowed in an NFL locker room and drove my former employers to IPO and acquisition, I am excited to be a key member of the executive team to help accelerate Exabeam’s already impressive success.”