Exabeam, the security analytics, and automation company announced the appointment of James Anderson as area vice president, EMEA channels.
In this role, Anderson will be driving Exabeam’s EMEA channel strategy and delivery, leading the EMEA channel team towards continued growth and providing support for Exabeam’s partner community of system integrators, MSSPs, and value-added resellers.
Anderson will also oversee the recruitment of new partners and expansion into new territories in the EMEA region. Following the release of the cloud-delivered Exabeam Fusion XDR and Exabeam Fusion SIEM product lines earlier this year, Anderson will also be focused on enabling partners to deliver quick time to value for their customers’ complex security use cases, regardless of their size or location.
Anderson is a 15-year veteran of the IT channel and joins Exabeam from Quest and One Identity Software, where he held leadership positions focused on global MSP and distribution and channel strategy.
Prior to joining Quest Software, Anderson spent eight years at Ivanti where he led the EMEA partner business through a period of significant growth for the company, launching a new partner program and consolidating multiple partner communities to grow partner-sourced deals and channel cross-sell across multiple lines of business.
Anderson started his cybersecurity career at Trend Micro, where he played a key role in creating a new partner ecosystem to address the crossover of virtualisation and security.
“James is an excellent addition to the EMEA leadership team, and we are delighted to welcome him at such an exciting time for the company,” said Ted Plumis, vice president, channel at Exabeam.
“As a 100% channel-focused company, our hand-picked partner community is a fundamental part of Exabeam’s broader growth strategy. James’ experience and leadership will be crucial, ensuring the team is best positioned to support our partners in taking full advantage of the significant market opportunity Exabeam has carved out in recent years.”
Anderson’s appointment follows the recent $200 million Series F capital raise, $2.4 billion valuations, and appointment of cybersecurity industry leader Michael DeCesare as CEO and president.
Exabeam also recently announced the XDR Alliance™, a partnership of cybersecurity and information technology innovators committed to an inclusive and collaborative XDR framework and architecture.
The goal of the XDR Alliance with founding members including Armis, Expel, ExtraHop, Google Cloud Security, Mimecast, Netskope, and SentinelOne is to foster an open approach to extended detection and response (XDR) and enable organisations to protect themselves against the growing number of cyber-attacks, breaches, and intrusions.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Exabeam team as the company continues to cement its reputation as a global leader in security analytics and next-gen SIEM,” said James Anderson, area vice president, EMEA channels at Exabeam.
“The value Exabeam is offering security analysts globally with complete automation of threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) is game-changing and I look forward to working with the team, our partner community, and the broader XDR Alliance as we help define XDR and make security success the norm.”