Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, announces updates to the Exabeam Partner Program, including the rollout of a formalised practice for managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response (MDR) providers, both key segments of its partner ecosystem.
The program will provide structure and support for multiple MSSP and MDR provider business models for its managed service practice, which contributed to 12% of the company’s overall business revenue in 2019. The enhanced program includes custom, flexible pricing models, training and accreditation, dedicated account and technical management teams, customised go-to-market and support.
Partner-focused software company
Coupled with the Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP), the program will empower managed service partners to expand their offerings whether they resell, manage or host Exabeam deployments for their customers. “The Exabeam Partner Program supports a rich diversity of security-focused partners, including solution providers, professional services firms and managed service providers,” said Ted Plumis, Vice President of channels, business and corporate development, Exabeam.
“We’ve seen strong growth in recent years from our service provider partners who are leveraging Exabeam in multiple deployment models to serve our joint customers. We are excited to make this sizable investment and offer dedicated resources to this important partnership segment, further demonstrating our commitment to being a 100% partner-focused software company.”
Incident response automation
MSSP and MDR partners can utilise the Exabeam SMP to help customers lower operational costs
MSSP and MDR partners can utilise the Exabeam SMP to help customers lower operational costs and increase the productivity of SOC analysts associated with providing detection and response capabilities. Offered in the cloud or on-premises, the Exabeam SMP provides a data lake, behavioural analytics, case management, security orchestration and incident response automation, which drastically reduces time to investigate and contain threats by 51 percent.
In addition, its analytics feature uses data science to identify employees’ behavioural patterns and abnormalities that may be indicative of security threats, in contrast to outdated signature-based detection methods. These providers can also leverage the Exabeam SaaS Cloud platform, which reduces SIEM deployment, maintenance and operational overhead by delivering the Exabeam SMP as a hosted cloud service, for their entire customer base, from small and mid-sized companies to the largest enterprises.
Enhanced access to training programs
Exabeam’s next-generation SIEM approach has brought more than 30 MSSPs to its longstanding partner program since its founding in 2013, spanning 17 countries in North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Australia.
MSSP partners around the world are strong supporters of the Exabeam program: “Many of our customers use Exabeam Data Lake or Exabeam Advanced Analytics, which gives our analysts a comprehensive view of the timeline of an attack, helping us scope security incidents more quickly, as well as providing more streamlined access to a customer’s security signals,” said Justin Bajko, co-founder and vice president of strategy and business development at Expel. “We’re supportive of Exabeam’s efforts to provide its partners -- and our joint customers -- with greater customisation opportunities, more flexibility and enhanced access to training programs.”
Integrated managed security solution
“As a leading European MSSP, our customers leave nothing to chance by choosing a fully integrated managed security solution from our team,” said Garath Lauder, director at Cyberseer.
“The Exabeam SMP Integrated into the Cyberseer ASPECT automation platform optimises the protection we provide our customers while giving our SOC analysts the visibility they rely on to resolve acute security problems immediately.” “At CyZen, we pride ourselves on delivering thoughtful and practical guidance that brings our customers peace of mind when it comes to securing their organisation from cyberthreats,” said Jake Lehmann, managing director at CyZen.
Cost effective solution
“By partnering with Exabeam and leveraging the Exabeam SaaS Cloud Essential offering, we are able to deliver on our mission while providing a cost effective solution for our customers.” “We conducted an exhaustive review of solutions in the marketplace, and we're excited to help Exabeam’s launch in the Latin America market,” said Carlos Alanis, CEO at Banyax.
“We found the flexibility we required in the Exabeam product and discovered pricing models that have allowed us to achieve success across our customer segments, from small to mid-size businesses up to larger organisations with thousands of users,” added Jorge Melendez, CFO at Banyax.